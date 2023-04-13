One area that Newcastle United currently appear particularly strong in is in the centre-forward ranks, with both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak having begun to hit form in recent weeks after setting aside their respective injury woes.

In the case of the latter man - who missed a fair chunk of the campaign with a hamstring issue - the Sweden international has five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, while his experienced teammate - who has also had his fair share of fitness woes this season - boasts three goals from his last three league games.

That deadly duo are truly beginning to thrive for manager Eddie Howe, with it looking as if the Magpies have finally solved what has previously been a problem area for the club in the recent past.

The northeast side have seemingly seen a spate of strikers come and go with limited success since the heady days of Alan Shearer, with one such failed addition having undoubtedly been that of Japanese marksman, Yoshinori Muto.

How much did Yoshinori Muto cost Newcastle?

The 5 foot 10 speedster was snapped up by Rafa Benitez back in the summer of 2018, having previously made his mark in European football following an encouraging three-year spell at Bundesliga side FC Mainz, scoring 23 goals in 72 games for the German outfit.

The 29-cap dynamo - who had also previously scored 26 goals in only 61 games for FC Tokyo prior to that - was said to be a player the Tynesiders had been "following for a while" according to Benitez, with the Spaniard likely having hoped that his new addition would make an instant impact in his new surroundings.

As it proved, however, Muto would prove yet another wasted signing for the St James' Park outfit after scoring just twice in 28 games in all competitions, with his solitary Premier League goal coming in the defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2018.

That lack of impact ensured that the misfiring forward ultimately cost the club £4.7m per goal in relation to his initial £9.5m transfer fee, with that a marker of just how much of a blunder it was for Mike Ashley and co to sanction the deal.

It can even be said that such a move was a bigger mistake than the signing of another goal-shy forward - Emmanuel Riviere - with the Frenchman at least managing to reach three goals in all competitions, with that equating to around £2m per goal after initially arriving on a £6m deal in 2014.

That showcases just how "disappointing" Muto's three-year stay in England was - as per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas - with it seemingly having been something of a relief to see the striker depart for Vissel Kobe in 2021, after leaving by mutual consent.