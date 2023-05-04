Newcastle United are considering a deal to bring Nabil Bentaleb back to the club this summer, according to the Algerian media, via Sport Witness.

Will Newcastle sign Bentaleb?

The Toon have had the midfielder on their books before, with former manager Steve Bruce bringing the player to the club back in 2020 as part of a loan deal. He managed only eight starts during his time with the Premier League outfit though, as they finished 13th in 2019/20.

The club opted not to extend his deal and after falling out of favour at Schalke, he made the move to current club Angers. With the French side, he has now stepped his game up a notch and has become a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit. This season, he has managed to bag four goals and four assists in 27 league games - the best totals of his career to date.

Now, Bentaleb could be set for a shock Premier League return to St James' Park. Reports from the Algerian media via Sport Witness are suggesting that Newcastle are eyeing a transfer swoop for the midfielder because his fee would not amount to too much and the club want options in case they have a campaign in Europe.

The report adds that the Toon have already "made an offer" directly to the player too, suggesting that a deal could very much be on the cards when the window opens. With five options already that can play in the centre of the field for the club, Eddie Howe appears to want more depth that can help the club to compete on all fronts.

Would Bentaleb be a good signing?

The 28-year-old could actually be a shrewd addition for the Toon this summer if the club do decide to launch a bid for his services.

Bentaleb has continued to evolve in his midfield role and is now playing some of the best football of his career. His WhoScored rating of 7.05 for Angers this season is his best ever score on the website (bar a handful of games for Schalke in the Europa League), suggesting that he is now in the prime of his career and at the peak of his game. Considering that he could also be available on a cut-price fee - Transfermarkt value him at just £7m - a deal makes plenty of sense.

He's also been praised highly by those involved in the game, with journalist Ollie Holt admitting that the player was "excellent" back when he began his career with Tottenham. With Bentaleb now playing even better football than that, he could be a bargain buy for Eddie Howe's side during the summer window.