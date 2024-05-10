Newcastle United have enjoyed another successful season in front of goal, scoring 78 times in the Premier League this season, with only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool finding the back of the net on more occasions.

Alexander Isak has been Eddie Howe's main man once again this campaign, scoring 24 times in 37 outings in all competitions - making him the Magpies' top scorer.

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed his best season in black and white, scoring 11 times over the course of the campaign, bagging himself double figures for the first time in his career.

Despite the duo's excellent goalscoring form, the Magpies have lacked goals from a third attacker, with the club potentially reaching the Champions League once more had they had a consistent talent on the right-hand side.

Harvey Barnes has recently been the player to fill the void, but his injury troubles this season have restricted his game time for Howe's side, with big expectations on his shoulders after his £38m move from Leicester City last summer.

However, one player has looked a shadow of his former self at St James' Park this season, with the club desperately needing to cut their losses during the upcoming transfer window.

Miguel Almiron's stats at Newcastle United

After his sensational goalscoring run last season, which saw the attacker score eight goals in just nine Premier League games, Miguel Almiron has failed to replicate any of his good form under Howe this campaign.

He's featured 42 times in all competitions this campaign but has produced the second-lowest tally of goal returns out of the Magpies forwards, only ahead of Barnes, who has played 22 fewer games than Almiron.

Newcastle's attackers' stats in 23/24 Player Goals Assists Total Alexander Isak 24 1 25 Anthony Gordon 11 11 22 Callum Wilson 10 1 11 Jacob Murphy 2 7 9 Miguel Almiron 5 3 8 Harvey Barnes 4 3 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Paraguayan suffered a knee injury in the comeback win against West Ham United, with the attacker making his return off the bench in the win over Burnley last weekend after a near two-month absence.

However, Newcastle's current chief executive Darren Eales has previously suggested that the club must sell players before making any major signings due to the constraints of FFP.

Although the £60k-per-week winger remains contracted with the Magpies until 2026, his recent troubles with his lack of creative output and injuries prove he's no longer at the level required, with Howe needing to brutally sacrifice the winger to allow for needed investment to take the club back towards the Champions League places.

As a result of his lack of impact on the Magpies' first team, his market value has taken a hit, with the club also needing to cut their losses before it plummets any further.

Miguel Almiron's market value in 2024

Over five years on from his £20m move from Atlanta United in the MLS, Almiron has seen a steady decline in his value in recent years, with the attacker now only valued at £17.2m, as per Football Observatory.

His drop has seen homegrown talent Sean Longstaff overtake him in terms of valuation, with the 26-year-old worth £25.8m despite costing the club nothing after coming through the Magpies' youth system.

With Almiron now aged 30 and coming towards the back end of his professional career, it is pivotal that Howe and the PIF sell the attacker for as much as possible, with his price tag only going to decline in the years ahead - amid reports that he could well leave St James' Park this summer.

He's been a valuable player for the club since his big-money move, but unfortunately, the side has better alternatives in the final third, with the club needing to prevent any loss on the £20m fee by offloading him ahead of next term.