An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to improve the quality of their wide options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Reiss Nelson to Newcastle United?

According to Football Transfers, the Magpies are eyeing a swoop to sign out-of-contract forward Reiss Nelson ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club have made contact with the player's representatives to gauge any potential interest from the winger in a move to St. James' Park.

His contract with Arsenal expired on Monday and the Premier League giants are said to have made an offer to stay at The Emirates, although Eddie Howe is now looking to tempt him into making the switch to Tyneside on a free transfer.

Would Reiss Nelson be a good signing for Newcastle?

The 23-year-old could be an excellent bargain addition for the club this summer as he has the potential to be the dream heir to Allan Saint-Maximin on the left wing.

It was recently reported that Serie A side Atalanta have enquired about a potential deal to sign the French wizard from the Magpies, which could open the door for Howe to ditch the former Nice forward before replacing him with Nelson.

The 26-year-old attacker averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 25 Premier League appearances last season and contributed with one goal to go along with five assists, which works out as an involvement every 4.17 matches on average.

Nelson averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 across 11 league outings for Arsenal, which would have placed him fifth on Newcastle's roster, while making an impact in the final third with three goals and two assists, a contribution every 2.2 games on average.

These statistics suggest that the English dynamo has the potential to provide more quality than Saint-Maximin at the top end of the pitch, while also being three years younger and having more time ahead of himself to improve under Howe's coaching.

Along with his goal contributions, Nelson, who was reportedly on £38k-per-week with the Gunners, could also be a reliable option in the build-up phase.

His Premier League pass success rate of 91% last term would place him top of the Newcastle team, while the current Toon winger only completed 75% of his attempted passes - ranking 21st in the squad in that respect.

Therefore, Howe could land the dream heir to Saint-Maximin on Tyneside by signing the "explosive" - as he was dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Gunners ace on a free transfer, as his statistics indicate that he has the potential to be an upgrade on the French maestro.