Newcastle United are reportedly close to announcing a fresh contract for Bruno Guimaraes just over a year since he joined the club.

The Magpies signed the Brazilian sensation from Lyon in January 2022 for a fee reported to be worth £40m and after taking the Premier League by storm, he's set to renew his terms.

What's the latest on Bruno Guimaraes' contract renewal?

According to the Shield Gazette's Dominic Surr, the first major player agreement to be announced by Newcastle this year will be a contract extension for Bruno.

Eddie Howe's team relies heavily on the technical elegance and tireless worth ethic from their 5 foot 11 midfielder, and with Newcastle on the verge of sealing a Champions League spot for 2023/24, a lot of their success is owed to Guimaraes, so he's set to be rewarded.

His current contract is set to run until June 2026 but once announced, his terms will only expire in 2028. It's an astute move from Newcastle and a strong sign they are being run with more intent than before the takeover.

Football Insider reports that the contract extension will be officially announced by the club at the end of the current season and will feel like an added bonus for supporters on top of their likely top four finish, as Scurr also took to Twitter to share the news:

"Bruno Guimaraes looking set to sign a new deal at NUFC. Contract discussions have taken place over the past couple of months, during which the Brazilian has continually stressed his commitment to the club and desire to stay long-term."

Massive boost for Howe?

The 25-year-old arrived in the Premier League as an exciting player but has already evolved into one of the best midfield operators not just in the league but in Europe. The Magpies are lucky to have snatched him up before some of the more traditional superpowers in football but with the support he's receiving at St. James Park, he's lucky to have such a powerful fanbase at his back.

Under Howe, a previously struggling side has been elevated to the top of the game and it's players like Bruno who have made it possible. With new arrivals seemingly guaranteed this summer, the quality on show in the North East is only going to improve. Playing in Europe while contending with domestic competitions will be a brand new challenge for this exciting side and it's one that Howe hasn't yet had to navigate.

The English manager has done a brilliant job at making his side very difficult to beat while at the same time getting them to play engaging and exciting football.

Newcastle are very safe inside the top four and have a game in hand on fifth-placed Liverpool on top of their six-point advantage. To say Champions League football is assured would be a safe bet.