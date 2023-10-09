Newcastle United are reportedly looking to complete the signing of an "extraordinary" renowned midfielder, as they aim to make further reinforcements in the coming transfer windows.

Newcastle transfer news...

Eddie Howe's side drew 2-2 at West Ham on Sunday afternoon, as Mohammed Kudus' late strike deprived them of three valuable Premier League points. While failure to pick up a victory in east London was slightly disappointing, it is still a draw that could be looked back on as a decent result in May, with the Hammers a strong team currently. Newcastle have really turned a corner since a poor start to the season, not least thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, and it feels as though they could once again be destined for big things in 2023/24.

One thing that could help the Magpies in their quest for glory is making a number of new signings in the January transfer window, allowing Howe to make his squad stronger, aiding rotation in the process. Should the right players not be available at that point, plenty of summer additions should be expected instead, even though the manager has addressed Newcastle's FFP situation, stating they won't lead to the club spending big, and that appears to have resulted in targeting a potential soon to be free agent.

According to a fresh Newcastle transfer update on Adrien Rabiot, the Magpies are interested in signing the Juventus midfielder at the end of this season, with Rabiot's contract expiring at that point. The Magpies aren't alone in expressing a keenness to snap up the Frenchman, however, with Manchester United also believed to be in the mix. Both clubs are "ready to knock on Rabiot's door again" after showing interest in the past, and they look in a better position to offer him a superior deal than Juve, as they look to keep hold of him.

Rabiot could be a really shrewd signing by Newcastle in the summer of 2024, with the free aspect of it making it far less of a gamble, too. Granted, the 28-year-old may demand high wages, but not having to pay a fee for him could make it an excellent deal. The Juve midfielder has been a top-level player for some time now, winning 38 caps for France and making a combined 412 appearances for his current club and Paris Saint-Germain, while former French striker David Trezeguet has described Rabiot as "extraordinary".

A box-to-box player who can provide both defensive nous and an eye for goal, Rabiot has averaged 2.1 aerial duel wins per game in Serie A so far this season, not to mention enjoying an 89% pass completion rate, highlighting the overall quality that he possesses in his game. He could therefore be great foil for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, as well as providing Howe with the extra depth he may well crave.