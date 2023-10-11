Newcastle United have been dealt an injury blow to one of their first-team stars, who is facing a race to be fit in time for the Premier League game vs Crystal Palace next weekend.

Which Newcastle players are currently injured?

At St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe has Joelinton, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth all out on the sidelines, alongside Harvey Barnes who is facing an ever bigger period of time away from the action having sustained a serious foot injury, which will keep him out until at least next year.

Last Sunday, the northeast outfit played out a 2-2 top-flight draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium, getting another point on the board which means they find themselves eighth in the table heading into the international break, but despite the positive result, there was a negative to occur that day.

After 86 minutes, Alexander Isak, who scored both of the goals in the capital, signalled to the boss that he needed to be substituted after being on the receiving end of a knock which saw him replaced by Callum Wilson, who is now back to full fitness.

The Sweden international was named in his nation’s squad for their upcoming fixtures against Moldova and Belgium, but despite having reported for training, examinations have shown that the 24-year-old striker won’t be available to represent his country (The Athletic).

Taking to X, Jacob Whitehead confirmed an Alexander Isak injury update - Newcastle's centre-forward has had to leave Sweden's camp and return to Tyneside to begin his road to recovery, where he is hoping to be available for next weekend's fixture at St. James' Park.

"Alexander Isak withdraws from Sweden squad with injury. Statement says 'it is clear' that he would not be fit for Sweden's matches next week. Race to recover for #NUFC vs Crystal Palace."

How many goals does Alexander Isak have for Newcastle?

Since joining Newcastle last summer from Real Sociedad, Isak has racked up 20 contributions, 17 goals and three assists, in 37 appearances (Transfermarkt - Isak statistics), so should he for whatever reason not make it back in time for the next domestic game, it would be a real setback for Howe to not have him at his disposal.

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker has also recorded 17 shots so far this term which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Newcastle statistics), highlighting his desire to find the back of the net, and he even provides a strong physical presence with his height.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Howe’s “big unit”, as described by journalist Josh Bunting, is a real target man in the final third, making himself a handful for an opposition’s defence to deal with, and it’s not just leading the line that he’s comfortable with.

Isak, who pockets £120k-per-week (Newcastle salaries), has the versatility to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside through the middle, so the manager will be hoping that his prized asset is able to return to the pitch as soon as possible.