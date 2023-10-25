Newcastle United are considering an approach to sign an exciting new midfielder in January, with a report revealing that he could be a replacement for Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali facing ten-month ban

After admitting to placing several bets whilst at his former club AC Milan, Tonali is expected to be handed a ten-month ban from football, as per Fabrizio Romano, so PIF and Eddie Howe will have to enter the market at the start of next year to search for some suitable replacements to cover the absence of their summer signing.

The Magpies have already been linked with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but should they fail to secure the services of either, the boss has apparently set his sights on another potential candidate from within the Premier League.

Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana has firmly established himself as Sean Dyche’s second best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Everton statistics), and the 22-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye of chiefs in the northeast.

Newcastle linked with Amadou Onana

According to iNews (via TEAMtalk), sharing a transfer update on Amadou Onana, Newcastle are plotting a move to sign the Everton's young star, but right now, only view him as a back-up to Phillips.

“According to iNews, Newcastle’s preference would be to sign Phillips on loan, but if they are unable to sign the Man City star, they could make an approach for Onana, who they are ‘admirers’ of. Previous reports suggest, however, that Everton value Onana at around £70m.

"Considering Sean Dyche has started the Belgian youngster in every Premier League match this season, he certainly won’t let him go easily. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit a big offer for Onana in January. As mentioned, though, Phillips is Howe’s preference as it stands.”

What kind of player is Amadou Onana?

Naturally a defensive midfielder, Onana’s strongest aspect of his game is protecting the backline and clearing the danger before it has the chance to reach them, which he’s proven so far this season by making 22 tackles, more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Everton statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 3, Belgium’s international also adds a different dimension to the centre of the park with his height as he currently ranks in the 95th percentile for aerial wins by midfielders (FBRef - Onana statistics), with none of the current options in the middle at St. James’ Park really possessing that same dominance in the air.

Onana - Strengths Onana - Weaknesses Onana - Style Of Play Aerial duels Player has no significant weaknesses Gets fouled often Tackling Indirect set-piece threat Likes to do layoffs

Onana has been dubbed a “one-man army” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for all of the hard work and effort that he puts in, so should he be the player that the hierarchy end up targeting in January, he would be an all-round fantastic acquisition for Newcastle.