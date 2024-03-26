A major Newcastle United shareholder may now be "disqualified" from ownership in the club because of a breach of the Premier League's rules, according to a shock update that has emerged this week.

Newcastle's FFP battle

The Magpies have had a taxing season on the pitch, with Eddie Howe's side failing to replicate last year's brilliance when Champions League qualification was secured, following an excellent fourth-place finish in the league.

While plenty of new signings could arrive at St James' Park during the summer transfer window, Newcastle find themselves under strict financial constraints due to Financial Fair Play (FFP), which will limit the amount of business they can do unless they sell players.

Lewis Hall is set to arrive on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer, having joined on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season, which will immediately eat into a big chunk of the available spending.

It is a situation that is clearly not ideal for the PIF and the shareholders at Newcastle, and now a serious update has emerged on one such figure high up at the club.

Newcastle shareholder could be "disqualified"

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Newcastle director Amanda Staveley could be "disqualified" for breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

The update states that she is "at risk of losing her job at Newcastle United and shares in the club as well as being ‘disqualified’ as their managing director" due to the latest developments in her legal case.

Staveley is fighting an "ongoing court trial against a Greek shipping magnate" and was ordered on Monday to pay £3.4million by April 22 or face a bankruptcy order - the top flight's rules would then be forced step in to take her off Newcastle's books if she is declared bankrupt.

This is a concerning update from a Newcastle perspective, at a time when finances are very much under the microscope, and it is clearly also a potentially major setback for Staveley herself, having become such a big figure at St James' Park in recent years.

The 50-year-old has had a noticeable impact in her role as managing director since gaining a 10% share of the Magpies back in 2021 when the PIF's takeover was completed, which has since reduced to 6%. For example, she is playing a key role in negotiations over a contract extension for influential midfielder Joelinton.

To suddenly see Staveley relieved of her duties due to the ongoing situation with Greek shipping magnate Victor Restis would be a huge shame, considering the relationship she has with those around her at the club.

The hope is that shes pays off her debt and avoids serious punishment from the Premier League, but either way it is bad publicity for Newcastle and a worrying story ahead of a potentially chaotic transfer window of sales and signings.