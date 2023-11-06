Newcastle United are "very interested" in signing a Barcelona defender who has been described as "extraordinary" by a genuine footballing legend, according to a new transfer rumour.

Newcastle eyeing midfield signings

The Magpies have constantly been linked with making new signings in the coming transfer windows, as Eddie Howe looks to take his squad to the next level. In the summer, Newcastle acquired the services of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, in an exciting piece of transfer business, but sadly, his season has ended prematurely because of a 10-month ban that has come his way for betting offences.

For that reason, it hasn't been a surprise to see a number of midfielders tipped to come in and make up for the loss of the 23-year-old, who won't be available until early next season. The likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante are all reportedly wanted by Newcastle, although loan moves look most likely at the moment, due to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Close

While midfield clearly looks like a key area of focus for Howe, should the funds be available to make a new signing, it could also be that he looks to bring in a new centre-back, with the influential Sven Botman struggling with injuries so far this season and often being unavailable. A new report certainly suggests that that is the case, with the Magpies eyeing up a potential move for a player with Premier League experience under his belt.

Newcastle linked with Andreas Christensen

According to a new update from Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are keen on signing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who is now plying his trade at Barcelona.

It is stated that the Magpies are "still very interested" in the signing the Dane, with Newcastle linked with acquiring Christensen's signature in the past. They are believed to be "very attentive" to the Barca centre-back, who is described as the "most reliable" player in his position at his current club.

Christensen could be a brilliant signing by Howe's men, with the Denmark international an impressive footballer who has already achieved a lot in his career, despite still only being 27 years of age.

A proven player for a sustained period of time now, Christensen's statistics and achievements show the success that he has enjoyed over the years, winning the La Liga title with Barca last season, not to mention enjoying Champions League glory with Chelsea back in 2021.

Andreas Christensen notable career appearances Total Chelsea 161 Denmark 66 Barcelona 44

The 27-year-old has also got 93 appearances to his name in the Premier League, showing that he can cut it in arguably the toughest league in the world, while his current manager Xavi has described him as an "extraordinary" player, which is high praise from such a legendary figure in the game.

Christensen could be a great addition for Newcastle in January, not only acting as cover for Botman but also potentially being his best centre-back partner moving forward, although the report does stress that a move is unlikely, with the player himself happy where he is at the moment.