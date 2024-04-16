Newcastle United have been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign an "incredible" Premier League rival in a free transfer this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' squad needs reinforcements in various positions moving forward, in order to give Eddie Howe a stronger group of players with more depth after injuries cut through them this season, and they have been backed to sign many players in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is enjoying an excellent season, scoring five goals and getting seven assists in the league, and he has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle. He has been viewed as a potential partner for Bruno Guimaraes, being seen as similar to Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham in style.

Newcastle are also believed to be favourites to snap up Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone, with the 22-year-old a possible alternative to Gibbs-White, albeit in a different role, doing more of the dirty work and allowing Bruno to be the one advancing up the pitch.

Champions League-winning midfielder Billy Gilmour is another target for the Magpies, currently plying his trade at Brighton, and he could jump at the opportunity to seal a switch to St James' Park, seeing it as a natural next step in his career.

Newcastle handed boost over "incredible" Kelly

According to a fresh update from HITC, Newcastle target Lloyd Kelly has turned down the chance to sign a new deal at Bournemouth, acting as a big boost for the Magpies, with the defender now certain to be available on a free transfer this summer.

PIF are now "stepping up their efforts to sign" the Englishman at the end of the season, and they are now "seen as the favourites to secure Kelly’s signature at this stage", even though there has been "strong interest" from Liverpool and Tottenham.

It does feel as though the 25-year-old is a top target for the Magpies at this point, considering how many times he has been linked with a summer switch to the club. The fact that he will be available on a free transfer makes him a shrewd option to come in, providing depth at both centre-back and left-back - two positions that have faltered through form or injury this term.

Admittedly, Kelly wouldn't necessarily be the stellar, big-name defensive signing that some Newcastle fans crave, but players of his versatile ilk can be priceless additions, with former manager Gary O'Neil saying of him last season: “I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world (Mo Salah).

"I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker."

The fact that Kelly has played nine and six times at left-back and centre-back respectively this term shows how adept he is at shining across two key roles on a regular basis, and he could be a great option for Howe, who knows him well from their time together at Bournemouth.