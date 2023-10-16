Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes only recently signed a new deal at the club, but now an important update has emerged regarding his future.

The Brazilian made the move to St James' Park during the January transfer window in the 2021/22 season, and it didn't take long for him to make an impression.

Bruno's quality and fight in the midfield immediately made Newcastle a more fearsome proposition under Eddie Howe, and in just over a year, he had helped them qualify for the Champions League by virtue of finishing fourth in the Premier League last time around.

The 25-year-old is unquestionably one of the Magpies' most indispensable figures currently, so news of him signing a new-and-improved contract at the club earlier this month was met with great joy, as Bruno committed his future to Tyneside until the summer of 2028.

That's not to say that there isn't still interest from other clubs though, with La Liga giants Barcelona linked with Bruno, with recent reports even suggesting that a secret release clause exists that would exclusively allow the Catalans to snap him up.

Newcastle transfer news - Bruno Guimaraes

Taking to X on Monday morning, Romano provided a key update on Bruno's Newcastle future, saying that no such clause exists in his new contract for Barca or any other mega club:

"Understand there's no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimarães new deal at Newcastle. The only clause is valid for all the clubs and it's £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, sources confirm."

This is clearly a boost for Newcastle fans, who will have no doubt been concerned about the prospect of a release clause existing that could let someone like Barcelona swoop in and sign Bruno long before his new deal expires in five years' time.

What this means is that it would take an astronomical bid to prise the Brazilian international away from St James' Park, which would at least cushion the blow of them losing him if his head was suddenly turned by a move to Barca or another European giant.

Bruno Guimaraes strengths Bruno Guimaraes weaknesses Passing Aerial ability Dribbling Discipline Intelligence

The fact that Bruno has been so willing to commit his long-term future to Newcastle suggests that he is more than happy where he is at the moment, though, and he can be one of the poster boys of a truly great era at St James', as they look to go from being a Champions League-playing side to a team that can challenge for both the Premier League title and European glory moving forward.

At just 25, there is still so much more to come from one of the Magpies’ most influential signings in years - Bruno's stats of 11 goals in 68 appearances from the middle of the park tell a story on their own, but his general play and box-to-box brilliance could be priceless for years to come.