Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a hugely significant piece of Newcastle United news regarding one specific player.

Who have Newcastle signed recently?

The Magpies have spent vast chunks of recent times languishing somewhere near the bottom of the Premier League table or even being relegated to the Championship, which has been unacceptable for such a huge club.

Thankfully, the good times have returned to St James' Park, however, with finances no longer an issue in the slightest, and Eddie Howe building a side that finished fourth in the league last season, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

Not only has the manager created a strong unit, but he has also acquired the services of some top players, many of whom have become new heroes at Newcastle. The likes of new signings in recent years Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have all made a big impression, among others, and you'd expect they will continue to be vital figures moving forward.

There is always going to be interest in some of those players from other big clubs, so tying down their future is absolutely essential. A new update suggests that that is very much the case with one individual.

Which Newcastle player could sign a new deal?

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Bruno Guimaraes has agreed a contract extension with Newcastle - one that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future and includes a release clause of approximately £100m:

"EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimaraes, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028. Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club."

This is fantastic news for Newcastle, considering what a huge impact Guimaraes has made at St James' ever since arriving from Lyon in January 2022. His arrival coincided with the Magpies becoming a force again, and his influence in the middle of the park has arguably been unrivalled at times.

At 25, the Brazilian is heading into his peak years, so to tie him down to a new contract that will see him remain at Newcastle into his 30s feels every bit as important as any new signing that comes along in the approaching transfer windows.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer is clearly a big fan of Guimaraes, calling him "absolutely magnificent" in the past. Granted, he is arguably yet to hit top form so far this season, but he has still averaged 1.8 tackles per game in the Premier League and enjoyed a 92.3% pass completion rate in the Champions League.

There is always the threat that one of Europe's biggest teams could trigger his release clause one day, following reported interest from Chelsea, assuming he keeps improving as a player and doesn't drop off, and while losing him would be an enormous blow, it is at least nice to know that he would only be allowed to leave for a massive transfer fee.