Another key man is also in talks for a new deal under Eddie Howe.

Despite a dip in performance this season, the boss is keen to tie down his top stars to long term deals.

There have been key updates over Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson's Newcastle United futures recently, but another player could also be about to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Which Newcastle players are extending their deals?

The Magpies have made a dispiriting start to their Premier League season, having gone into it with such high hopes, especially after dispatching of Aston Villa 5-1 at home on the opening weekend, in what was a scintillating performance.

Since then, Eddie Howe's side have lost three league matches in a row, firstly away to champions Manchester City, then at home to 10-man Liverpool and finally at Brighton last time around, in which they were comprehensively outplayed in a 3-1 defeat.

The hope is that this is just a minor blip during what is a difficult run of fixtures, but it is vital that things improve quickly, or Newcastle will risk a top-four finish looking like an uphill battle.

While some exciting new signings have come in this summer, from Sandro Tonali to Harvey Barnes, it is just as important to keep hold of current key players, tying them down to new contracts and ensuring the team continues to improve for many years to come.

Bruno and Wilson are two of those who are said be on the verge of extending their stays at the club, but another individual could also be set to do the same.

What's going on with Joelinton?

According to The Telegraph, Joelinton is also now in discussions with Newcastle over a new-and-improved deal at St James' Park, in a report that also discussed his dip in form alongside Bruno:

"It has been the same for Joelinton, who has been struggling with a knee injury and was, by his all-action standards, a passenger in Newcastle’s midfield against Brighton.

"Called up to the Brazil squad for the first time towards the end of last season - and in it again for their internationals against Bolivia and Peru this week - the 26-year-old signed a six-year contract when he arrived from Hoffenheim for £40million and has been superb since Howe converted him from striker to a box-to-box midfield player. New contract talks have also begun.

"Joelinton certainly has the personality to cope with criticism, He was widely derided under former manager Steve Bruce and flopped as a centre-forward, but he is adored by fans now and is loved for his commitment and character as much as anything."

This is fantastic news for Newcastle, with Joelinton enjoying one of the great turnarounds in fortunes in recent years, becoming a vital figure after initially looking like a lukewarm signing.

His physicality and quality on the ball have made him a massive part of the Magpies' midfield, and at 27 years of age, there is still plenty to come from him, having scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists in 161 appearances to date.

Granted, the Brazilian's form this season has been a little underwhelming, which applies to a number of players in truth, but it will surely be no time at all until he is back to his best, considering he has been hailed as "amazing" player by Ally McCoist in the recent past.