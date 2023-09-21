Newcastle United have made a breakthrough in discussions with one of their players regarding a new contract according to a reliable journalist, but there are still clubs interested in signing him.

Who have Newcastle signed in 2023?

PIF and Eddie Howe recruited five fresh faces over the summer in the form of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh on a permanent basis, whilst Lewis Hall put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

The Magpies have also recently been boosted by the news that Callum Wilson has signed a one-year deal extension meaning that he will remain at the club until at least 2025, but he’s not the only star already in the building that is set to commit his future to the northeast side.

Back in May, 90min reported that Bruno Guimaraes had been in talks for months over a new contract, but having attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid since, the two parties are yet to reach a full agreement.

The Brazil international has been a revelation during his 63 appearances since first joining from Lyon back in January 2022, and if the following update is to be believed, the defensive midfielder is one step closer to putting an even bigger smile on the faces of supporters.

Is Bruno signing a new contract at Newcastle?

Writing in his article for TEAMtalk, Graeme Bailey confirmed that Newcastle and Guimaraes have progressed in negotiations over his improved terms, with both sides hoping to finalise terms before Christmas in December. He said:

“Sources close to this deal had become frustrated that the contract was not signed before the end of last season. Now talks have accelerated again and the belief now is that the deal will be finalised sooner rather than later.

"Bruno’s people insist that his needs have never been overly demanding and Newcastle do want to recognise his importance to the club. It can’t be underestimated how happy they are with him and how important he is to them.”

What is Bruno's style of play?

First of all, Newcastle will admire the “leader” that Guimaraes is on the pitch, as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, but it’s his ability to make an equally positive impact at both ends of the pitch that make him such a well-rounded and in-demand player.

The Bertolucci Sports client, who currently earns £120k-per-week, has made nine tackles so far this season which is the second-highest total throughout the squad behind Dan Burn, via FBRef, but he’s also posted 16 goal contributions (ten goals and six assists) since joining.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old has the ability to operate at centre-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role sitting in front of the backline which makes sense as to why he’s so strong all over the pitch, and it would be a massive coup if he was to sign on the dotted line for the Magpies.