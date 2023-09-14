Newcastle United have built the foundations for success over the last year or so, welcoming an array of talent, and qualifying for the Champions League in the process. Now that they have that foundation, however, they must add to it, and push on for further success. And, to their credit, they did exactly that in the summer.

Eddie Howe welcomed the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvery Barnes in an attempt to become a side capable of making it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League. Yet, it may well be their business outside of the transfer window which makes all of the difference, with The Athletic’s George Caulkin suggesting that one star player is finally set to put pen to paper on a new deal.

What did George Caulkin say?

Even though they welcomed reinforcements over the summer, Newcastle have got off to a difficult start to the Premier League season, winning just once in four games. That said, their defeats have come against some of the best sides in England's top flight, with Manchester City and Liverpool both defeating the Magpies, before Howe's side suffered a disappointing defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Those at St James' Park will be hoping to see things settle down after the international break, especially as their fixtures begin to get slightly easier on paper. And they may even be boosted by the news about Bruno Guimaraes' contract extension. According to Caulkin, the contract is "pretty much done" with the midfielder's future at the club set to be secured.

Reports emerged last weekend that a deal was close before news in the week revealed the contract may include a release clause, and Caulkin has now told the Pod On The Tyne Podcast: "It’s not a rumour, it’s true. I think that is pretty much done now. That’s good news.

“There’s been to-and-fro on how much he gets paid. I think he wanted a bit more when the first offer came to him. That’s all been done. They’re very close now and that’s good news.”

The possible inclusion of an exit clause however could be seen as good or bad news, with the Magpies able to set their price, but that price able to be triggered at any given moment. For now, though, Newcastle will likely be delighted at the fact that he put pen to paper to end any doubts over his future.

How has Bruno Guimaraes performed this season?

Even as Newcastle have struggled, Guimaraes has stood out once more, and the statistics only back that up. According to FBref, the midfielder is in the top 89th percentile for progressive passes per 90, with 7.49, as well as being in the top 84th percentile for successful take-ons per 90, and 75th percentile for tackles.

As the Magpies look to kickstart their campaign after the international break, it is Guimaraes who could play a central role. Next up, Howe's side square off against a Brentford side who are yet to lose so far this season, making it another tough test. If Newcastle do suffer another defeat, it will be their fourth consecutive league loss in what would represent a disastrous opening five games.