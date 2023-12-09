A "superb" Newcastle United player has been linked with a move away from St James' Park, with one European giant keen on signing him.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies suffered a poor night at the office on Thursday evening, losing 3-0 away to Everton in the Premier League, in what was a tired-looking showing by Eddie Howe's side. It was a far cry from Newcastle's brilliant performance against Manchester United last weekend, as they won 1-0 at St James' Park, and it once again highlighted the potential need for more signings to arrive during the January transfer window.

Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban means that a new midfielder has become something of a necessity, with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips seeming to be one of the front-runners to arrive in the middle of the park. Ruben Neves has also emerged as an option for the Magpies, although it also looks as though he will be staying put at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for the time being.

The hope may well be that a number of players will come in, with so many injuries hurting Howe's side this season, and failure to bring in reinforcements could be fatal to their hopes of finishing in the top four for a second consecutive season.

On a more worrying note, there is always the threat that Newcastle could lose some of their star players, and a new transfer rumour has hinted at as much, with one key man potentially heading off to pastures new soon.

Bruno Guimaraes wanted by Barcelona

According to a new report from Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Barcelona are interested in signing Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes, in what is a worrying update.

The update claims that the La Liga giants "really like" the Brazilian, although they are aware of the £100m release clause that the Magpies have slapped in his new contract. They add that it could be Barca include some of their own players in a swap deal to sign him, although the individuals in question aren't specified.

Bruno has been such a huge figure for Newcastle since arriving at the club back in January 2022, so the idea of him moving on so soon will be concerning for Magpies supporters. His importance to the cause has only increased because of the ban that has come Tonali's way, and Howe simply must do all he can to persuade him to stay for many years to come.

The 26-year-old's box-to-box presence and winning mentality are a major part of what makes this Newcastle team tick, with one goal and assist apiece coming his way in 14 Premier League appearances so far this season, as well as an average of 2.1 tackles per game in the competition.

Alan Shearer is a massive admirer of his, once calling him "superb", saying a lot about his ability as a top player at St James', but the lure of joining Barca can be great for any Brazilian player, considering the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar have represented them in the past.