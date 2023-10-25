Newcastle United are considering a move for a new central midfielder alongside Kalvin Phillips in January, according to a fresh report.

How much has Kalvin Phillips played?

Since joining Manchester City from Leeds last summer, Phillips has never been able to force his way into the first-team fold and he’s continued to fall out of favour this season having made zero starts and just three substitute appearances in the Premier League (WhoScored - Phillips statistics).

Despite Gareth Southgate still putting his faith in him, England’s international has admitted that he will assess his options in the new year should his situation not improve which has seen him linked with a move to the northeast (TEAMtalk), but should Eddie Howe fail to secure his services, he has been a long-term admirer of one of his international teammates.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s central midfielder Conor Gallagher was a player who was of strong interest to chiefs over the summer, and whilst a deal failed to materialise before the deadline, PIF could be tempted to take a second bite of the cherry in the coming months.

Mauricio Pochettino’s 23-year-old has firmly established himself as his side’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.16 (WhoScored - Chelsea statistics), so with him arguably in even better form now, they could strike while the iron is hot.

According to TEAMtalk who have shared a Gallagher transfer update, Newcastle, alongside three other clubs in the top-flight, are all keeping close tabs on the situation of their target at Chelsea.

"Chelsea are set to re-enter talks with Conor Gallagher over his future before the end of this year as Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham eye up a 2024 swoop, TEAMtalk understands.

"The club were willing to sell him in the summer and doubts still remain over whether he stays – with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

"But boss Mauricio Pochettino has been impressed by the player’s resolve, attitude and application this season and sources at the club believe he would like to keep him in the set-up, even as their star names return to the fold.

"Gallagher’s personal stance is believed to be more firm than ever: he is emotionally attached to Chelsea, feels a big part of what they are projecting, and wants to remain at the club."

What is Conor Gallagher's salary?

With the Blues, Gallagher currently pockets £50k-per-week (Chelsea salaries) so he’s a more than affordable option for Newcastle, and considering the leadership qualities he could bring to the centre of the park having captained his side on several occasions this season, this is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue.

The Epsom-born talent is extremely strong in the defensive aspect of his game where he currently ranks in the 95th percentile for blocks (FBRef - Gallagher statistics), whilst having won 15 out of his 27 tackles made so far this season which is the best success rate throughout his squad (FBRef - Chelsea statistics).

Pochettino’s “warrior”, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, also likes to get involved in the final third having posted 70 contributions, 36 goals and 34 assists, since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Gallagher statistics), but he hasn't beaten Newcastle in six attempts, and it looks as if a move is one to watch.