The search is on for Newcastle United to replace Dan Ashworth, and they are reportedly keen on a 46-year-old who masterminded two big Premier League signings.

Dan Ashworth set to leave Newcastle

The Magpies have been rocked by the news that Ashworth wants to leave St James' Park, having been an influential figure at the club, working effectively alongside Eddie Howe when it comes to transfers.

The Englishman has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, with Manchester United red-hot favourites to snap him up, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make a massive appointment. They could have to pay £20m in compensation to get him, however, or accept that he will remain on leave until his contract expires in 2026.

Replacing Ashworth is going to be a huge job for the PIF, assuming an agreement with United is reached in the near future, given the influence of sporting directors in the modern game. Howe has spoken of his admiration, saying "I highly respect Dan and his work", and he could leave a significant void at the club.

The search is on for Newcastle to appoint a new man in the role, with a new update providing more clarity on the current situation.

Newcastle eyeing exciting European sporting director

According to a fresh update from HITC, Benfica transfer guru Rui Pedro Braz is an option to become Newcastle's next sporting director, with the 46-year-old among a number of candidates. Former Roma director Tiago Pinto is also considered a target, as well as Brentford's Phil Giles.

It is claimed that United "want a deal in place that will allow Ashworth to be behind his Old Trafford desk by the summer so that he can begin work alongside new chief executive Omar Berrada", suggesting they will pay the aforementioned £20m in compensation.

And Braz would certainly be an interesting option for Newcastle to be Ashworth's successor, with the Portuguese behind some significant pieces of transfer business in recent years, suddenly rising to become recognised as one of the best in the industry.

5 great Dan Ashworth signings at Newcastle Year Cost Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad to Newcastle) 2022 £63m Anthony Gordon (Everton to Newcastle) 2023 £45m Sven Botman (Lille to Newcastle) 2022 £31m Nick Pope (Burnley to Newcastle) 2022 £10m Tino Livramento (Southampton to Newcastle) 2023 £30m

During his time at Benfica, he was behind Darwin Nunez's huge £85m move to Liverpool in the summer of 2022, receiving an enormous fee for the Uruguayan superstar. He also masterminded Enzo Fernandez's switch to Chelsea shortly after the 2022 World Cup, in a move worth an eye-watering £107m.

Such business has ensured that Benfica are in a strong financial position, and he has done enough to justify being a strong option as an Ashworth replacement at Newcastle.