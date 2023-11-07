Newcastle United have been dealt a big injury blow to a "phenomenal" Magpies player alongside the issue for Jacob Murphy, manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies have generally done well so far this season, securing some impressive victories in both the Premier League and Champions League, and it has been made all the more impressive by the injury problems they have faced.

Howe has had to make do without a string of key players throughout the campaign, with Sven Botman the most noticeable absentee of late, and fans starting to worry over the vaguness of updates on the Dutchman's knee. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has been unavailable in attack due to a muscle problem and Harvey Barnes is still out long-term.

That is just a few of the injury problems facing Newcastle, and they head to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening for a crucial Champions League clash with further problems now. Both Murphy and Dan Burn are out of the game, having both been forced off during last Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Arsenal at St James' Park, as the setbacks continue to mount.

Now, an update has been provided regarding the timescale on Burn's injury - one that is unlikely to be met with happiness from Newcastle supporters.

Newcastle dealt Burn blow

Speaking ahead of the Dortmund game, via Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano on X, Howe confirmed that Burn is facing months on the sidelines for Newcastle after falling awkwardly against Arsenal:

"Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time. It could be a couple of months, that is sort of a speculative answer. He landed on his spine; I think he has got a problem with the base of his spine.

"It is a big blow for us. He has been gigantic for us since he signed, for a lot of different reasons. His character, his determination, his experience and versatility too – so it is not just one position we are losing."

There is no denying how big a blow this is for the Magpies, with Burn such a model of consistency at left-back in recent years, shining so much for his boyhood club.

This season, Burn's statistics alone highlight what a big impact he is having, with one goal apiece coming his way in the league and in Europe - his header against Paris Saint-Germain was arguably the moment of the season so far - as well as averaging a whopping five clearances per game in the latter.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on the 31-year-old, saying: "The story is phenomenal. He has a season ticket here. His heart must be pumping out of his chest. What a moment for him his family and this club."

Dan Burn Premier League stats Total per game Clearances 2.4 Aerial duels won 2.3 Tackles 1.5 Interceptions 0.9

The hope is that Burn's absence doesn't end up being as long as Howe fears, but there is no doubt that it could have a significant impact on Newcastle's season, as they look to shine across four different competitions.

It could even mean having to shift Kieran Trippier to left-back - a position he has played in before for club and country - and Tino Livramento slotting in at right-back, although there will also be plenty of chances for Lewis Hall to shine.