Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow, with an important figure potentially out alongside Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle's top-four hopes

The Magpies enjoyed a triumphant Saturday night at St James’ Park, battling their way to a 1-0 victory at home to Arsenal in the Premier League. It was a huge result in the top-four picture, as Eddie Howe’s side continue to prove their Champions League credentials for a second successive season, and they keep showing that they can shine alongside the best teams in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, for all the many positives on show St James’ at the moment, Newcastle are being badly affected by injuries, with a string of key men absent at the moment, from Sven Botman in defence to Alexander Isak in attack. Against Arsenal, Burn was removed at half-time and Jacob Murphy was withdrawn after hurting his shoulder again, leaving the pitch looking clearly distressed. Now, a new injury update has emerged - one that will no doubt cause worry among Magpies supporters.

Taking to X, journalist Craig Hope claimed that Burn is now a real injury concern for Newcastle after being substituted and the defender fears it could be serious.

"Jacob Murphy will now face shoulder surgery after suffering same dislocation. Howe expects him to miss three months. Dan Burn is in a "lot of pain" after landing heavily on back. Howe says Burn is "worried about it" & it could be "more serious" than pain going overnight."

Losing Burn for a lengthy period of time would be an almighty setback for Newcastle, considering what a huge impact he has made in recent years, making the left-back spot his own. The towering defender has arguably become one of the most popular figures at the club, not least because he is a boyhood Magpies supporter, and his combination of defensive resilience and underrated attacking input would be a big loss. Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has lauded Burn in the past, hailing the impact he has made and saying:

"£13million or whatever it was is an absolute steal from Newcastle. To go at that price, unless his contract is up, which it isn’t, I don’t know how they got him at that price. There are a lot of younger lads at Newcastle so they need an experienced head in there. That’s what Burn has given them. He looks a confident boy, which is great for the boys around the training ground.

"He’s a player who talks all the way through games. He gives that bit extra as well as a Newcastle fan. They absolutely love him and it’s easy to see why after that ridiculous impact he’s had."

The hope is that Burn’s injury only ends up being a minor one, but the fact that he even had to come off against Arsenal speaks volumes, considering what a tough player he is. Should he be out for a significant period, it could mean Kieran Tripper switching to left-back and Tino Livramento slotting in at right-back, as proved to be the case in the second half against the Gunners.