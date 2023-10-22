Newcastle United are interested in signing a player who has been hailed as "untouchable" by a legendary Champions League-winning manager, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfers

The Magpies have become such a well-run club under their new owners, with Eddie Howe thriving as manager and everyone seemingly pulling in the same direction both on and off the pitch.

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and are in good form after recovering from a poor start this time around, but their togetherness is being tested after a shock new development regarding Sandro Tonali.

The Italian only joined from AC Milan during the summer transfer window, but he could be banned for as much as 12 months, having breached betting rules while still in Italy.

It seems to be almost certain that Tonali will miss a significant chunk of action of some kind this season, if not the entire campaign, and that could force Newcastle to act fast once the January window opens, filling the void left by the 23-year-old in the process.

Newcastle want Dani Ceballos

According to a report from Spain, Dani Ceballos to Newcastle is a transfer story that has legs, with the Magpies interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder.

It is claimed that they would be willing to offer €20m (£17.4m) for the services of the Spaniard, who joined Madrid from Real Betis back in 2017 and has enjoyed a stint on loan with Arsenal, giving him Premier League experience.

Ceballos could be a really shrewd signing by Newcastle if his current club are willing to let him leave during the January transfer window, providing the industry and technical ability that would be sorely missing without Tonali around for many months.

As mentioned, the 27-year-old has played in the Premier League before, with Ceballos' statistics showing that he made 49 appearances in the competition during his stint with Arsenal. This would help him adapt quickly to life back in England, should the Magpies decide to make a move.

Dani Ceballos' key achievements Year Champions League winner 2022 Champions League winner 2018 La Liga winner 2022 FA Cup winner 2020

Not only that, but the Madrid midfielder is a two-time Champions League winner, also clinching La Liga glory on one occasion, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken of his admiration in the past, calling him "untouchable".

At 27 years of age, Ceballos is at a good point in his career to come in and be an influential player for Newcastle for four or five years, and given his lack of playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu currently - the likes of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order - a move away in January could appeal to him and aid his chances of playing for Spain at Euro 2024.

Whatever happens, it is absolutely essential that a tailor-made replacement for Tonali comes in at the earliest opportunity possible, or Newcastle would be risking being far weaker for the remainder of the season.