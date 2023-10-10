Newcastle United are believed to be in the race to sign a highly rated prospect from Dortmund's fabled youth ranks, and he's been called "one of the best" at beating defenders one on one.

Newcastle's FFP situation...

The Magpies have enjoyed a highly impressive few weeks of action, having recovered from an iffy start to the season to show their mettle once again. Granted, two points were dropped late in the day at West Ham last weekend, but the 2-2 draw was still a perfectly respectable result, and the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League is still fresh in the memory of many Newcastle supporters, in what was a legendary night at St James' Park.

What is clear is that Eddie Howe has gradually built a fantastic squad since taking charge, adding quality and depth in all positions, which helped his side finish fourth in the Premier League last season. That's not to say that new faces don't need to be added once the coming transfer window opens, with an opportunity to sign players arising in January.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions however mean that Newcastle can't simply spend whatever they like - Lewis Hall's deal was even intentionally structured to prevent further stress on their finances - and while it is clear that they are in a strong financial position, they will need to be shrewd in the markets once again in 2024.

Newcastle linked with Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

That shrewd outlook appears to be targeting up and coming players with potential to grow huge sell-on values, as according to Bild [via Metro], delivering a transfer update on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the Magpies are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's latest hot prospect.

Chelsea are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 18-year-old, but it is Arsenal who are the overriding favourites to snap him up, according to the report. Bynoe-Gittens only signed a new deal with Dortmund last week, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028, so it isn't going to be easy to prise him away.

It is exciting to see Newcastle be in the conversation for the teenage winger, especially from a club so renowned for producing top talents, and it shows how far they have come in recent years, in terms of being in the picture to sign such players against the likes of the Gunners and Blues.

Dortmund teammate Karim Adeyemi has spoken highly of Bynoe-Gittens' playstyle in the past, describing him as "one of the best" when it comes to taking on defenders in isolation: "He has no fear. For me, he is one of the best players one-against-one I have ever seen, to be honest. He will be a really good player."

This illustrates what an enormous talent Bynoe-Gittens is, and the hope is that he will enjoy a similar trajectory to another fellow English player who shone at Dortmund in Jude Bellingham.

It seems clear that Arsenal are leading the way to sign the former Manchester City youth team ace - who has won one cap for England's Under-21s to date - but the lure of St James' is clear these days, with that stunning aforementioned win over PSG showing what a top side Newcastle are and what a fantastic following they have.