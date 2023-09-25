Newcastle United are firmly in the running to sign a new midfielder in January, though a fresh report has claimed that they aren’t the club in pole position to secure his services.

Which Newcastle players are injured?

Eddie Howe currently has Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton as his senior options in midfield in the Premier League, and there has recently been some really positive news regarding the two Brazilians.

The Magpies are reportedly preparing to open talks with Joelinton over a new contract having already agreed terms with Bruno, but even though both look to be putting pen to paper, that hasn’t stopped the boss from wanting to enter the market to search for further reinforcements. And that's perhaps no surprise given that Joelinton and Willock are both injured currently while Tonali is struggling for full match fitness.

At Juventus, Adrien Rabiot’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season meaning that the new year will present Massimiliano Allegri’s side with their final opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free, and if he was to depart, he won’t be short of potential suitors.

Back in June, the 28-year-old was the subject of a rejected offer from PIF, and whilst a deal failed to materialise at the time, the following update suggests that they are willing to take a second bite of the cherry in 2024.

Are Newcastle signing Adrien Rabiot?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Newcastle “remain interested” in a swoop for Rabiot in January. The Juventus star is an “attractive” prospect to the northeast outfit, and whilst it’s Manchester United who are currently leading the race to sign him, PIF are “immediately behind” them in second place.

The St. James’ Park side “want to continue to grow” their squad and believe that the central talisman could be the perfect addition at some point in the near future.

What type of player is Adrien Rabiot?

Able to play in defensive, central and on the left side of a midfield, Rabiot is a versatile and physical “monster” on the pitch, as dubbed by Ligue 1 journalist Robin Bairner during his time at PSG, and already this season, Newcastle will have witnessed his ability to make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch.

The Frenchman, who is naturally left-footed, has so far made a total of 14 Serie A tackles which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, so loves to get stuck into challenges, and he’s also calm and composed in possession having recorded a 90.8% pass success rate which would be the second-highest out of the starters under Howe.

Sponsored by Adidas, Allegri’s £147k-per-week earner has additionally scored one goal and provided an assist during the opening five games of the season, as per Transfermarkt, but prior to this term, the success he’s experienced speaks for itself.

Since the start of his career, Rabiot has helped to secure an outstanding 24 trophies for both club and country so possesses a fantastic winning mentality, and it’s one that would definitely match that of the current squad who are already in NE1.