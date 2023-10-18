Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been heavily linked with the England job, and a reliable journalist has now revealed the chances of him leaving St. James’ Park.

Back in November 2021, PIF appointed Howe following the sacking of Steve Bruce, and it’s fair to say that he’s completely transformed the team, not only by bringing in several fresh faces but also the exciting and attacking style of play he's created during his 85 games in charge to date (Transfermarkt - Howe statistics).

The Amersham-born boss was therefore rewarded for his efforts in the dugout by signing a new long-term contract last summer, but the actual specific length of the improved deal that he penned has forever remained undisclosed information at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have made a mixed start to the new campaign in the Premier League, winning four, drawing one and losing three of their opening eight matches meaning that they find themselves eighth in the table, and initially, this had raised a couple of questions surrounding the coach’s future given the high expectations after last season.

However, Fabrizio Romano was quick to shut down any rumours of a possible departure for the 45-year-old by confirming that he has the full backing of the hierarchy, and the turnaround in form in the last few weeks has been clear to see.

Taking to X , Graeme Bailey delivered a manager update on Eddie Howe and established that Newcastle’s coach is in the frame to take over the reins from Gareth Southgate at Wembley, but he's not the only candidate being considered.

“Newcastle boss Eddie Howe viewed by Football Association as serious contender to succeed Gareth Southgate. Southgate's current deal is due to expire next summer after the Euro 2024 finals.”

Expanding in his column for 90min, England have already internally “discussed” an approach for the northeast manager, but he’s not the only option with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper also in contention.

What is Eddie Howe's record at Newcastle?

During Howe’s time at Newcastle, he’s secured 44 victories, 21 draws and 20 defeats from 85 fixtures, whilst averaging 1.80 points per match, so it would come as a huge blow should he decide to walk away from his position to accept the role with England.

He has also been named the Premier League Manager of the Month on two occasions since he first put pen to paper just short of two years ago, and the fact that he’s getting individual recognition for his hard work and effort is nothing less than he deserves.

Furthermore, Howe has guided the Magpies back to the Champions League after several years away which is a fantastic achievement in itself, not to mention the results that they’ve picked up so far against AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, so it’s vital that PIF chiefs try their absolute best to retain his services.