Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been at the club for almost two years, but a reliable journalist has shared an update on his future due to him being monitored for another job away from St. James' Park.

How have Newcastle started the season?

In the Premier League, the northeast outfit have had a mixed start to the new campaign where having won two and lost three of their opening five matches, they find themselves 12th in the top-flight table having taken six points from a possible 15.

At St. James’ Park, Howe was appointed back in November 2021 and the positive change that he’s made to the spirit around the building both on and off the pitch are clear to see, but following an underwhelming opening this term compared to the last, questions have been asked as to whether he is still the right man for the job.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 45-year-old is currently not under immediate pressure with the owners fully supportive of his position and there isn’t any concrete update at this stage that would suggest they are thinking of relieving him of his duties.

Is Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, however, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs named Howe as a candidate who is currently being considered by The FA for the England job should Gareth Southgate decided to step down from his position next year. He said:

"Southgate won’t be sacked. That’s not an option being considered, and rightly so in my view. It’s just a case of whether he stands down after Euro 2024. His contract expires in 2024 as it stands. The FA are already considering options.

“Graham Potter will definitely be a candidate. He was the leading choice for the next England manager prior to joining Chelsea. But the way he handled that (albeit difficult) job may have given The FA a few doubts.

“Eddie Howe is another name on The FA’s radar. I just don’t see Howe wanting to leave Newcastle, though, next year if everything goes according to plan this season.

"And Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an interesting one to watch. The FA would love to have him. If Manchester City again dominate, could Pep be tempted by a fresh challenge?"

What is Eddie Howe's record at Newcastle?

Since joining Newcastle, Howe has taken charge of 80 games, during which he’s secured 40 wins, 20 draws and the same number of defeats, whilst averaging 1.75 points per match, via Transfermarkt, so it’s vital that the board do everything they can to retain his services.

The Wasserman client, who has a preferred formation of a 4-3-3, has also received the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award on two occasions whilst in the dugout in the northeast, and the individual recognition he's getting for his work on the sidelines is what he deserves.

The Amersham-born coach, of course, has additionally led the side back to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and they did extremely well to secure an opening 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, so Howe being dismissed or leaving for England duty would really be a shock.