Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hasn't yet lived up to the expectations of last term, and with this potentially raising questions surrounding his future, one pundit has delivered his verdict on the possibility of a shock dismissal in the Northeast.

How have Newcastle started the season?

In the Premier League this campaign, the Magpies have won just one and lost three of their opening four matches, taking only three points from a possible 12, via Transfermarkt, meaning that they find themselves currently sat 14th in the top-flight table.

St. James’ Park chiefs appointed the 45-year-old back in November 2021, and during his 78 games in charge, he’s totally transformed the squad with his biggest achievement undoubtedly being qualifying for the Champions League, where the club will face Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the group stage.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that PIF are still very much happy with their coach and have no issues with him being at the helm as it stands, though with his level of competition only set to increase, you can never be certain over what the future might hold should results continue to spiral.

Are Newcastle sacking Eddie Howe?

Speaking to Football Insider, TalkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor offered his view on whether Newcastle would sack Howe:

“I think Howe has got what it takes to keep them in the top four and win titles. But these owners at Newcastle won’t hang around if it doesn’t look like he’s doing it. If Newcastle can’t get out of this slump, win soon and also have a good start to the Champions League – nothing can stop them looking at making a change.

“He’ll get them to wake up, I’m sure. They want to be the next Man City, winning leagues and Champions Leagues. They aren’t here to be patient and wait seven or eight years to fight for that. He will know that he isn’t comfortable in the job. We’ve seen managers sacked the season after having great success. I’m sure he will be confident he can stay in the job and I personally think he’ll be fine.”

What is Eddie Howe's record at Newcastle?

Since taking to the dugout at Newcastle, Howe has secured 39 wins, 19 draws and 20 defeats from 78 fixtures, whilst averaging 1.74 points per match and picking up 136 points from a possible 234, via Transfermarkt, and there's no question that the style of football is much more attractive than in previous years.

A Wasserman client, who has a preferred formation of 4-3-3, he has also received individual accolades for his excellent contribution from the sidelines having twice won the Premier League Manager of the Month award and earning a richly deserved nomination for the Manager of the Season title.

Whilst the Magpies are yet to get going this season, they have more than shown what they are capable of so giving the boss more time would be completely the right decision, albeit should his side’s form begin to pick up to get them higher up the division following their return to action after the international break.