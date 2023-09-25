Newcastle United need to keep hold of influential figures at the club, but one has been tipped to seal a possible move away by journalist Dean Jones.

Who are the key figures at Newcastle?

This is special period in the Magpies' recent history, with genuinely exciting times returning to St James' Park for arguably the first period since the 1990s. Eddie Howe and his players secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, and it afforded them the luxury of returning to the Champions League after 20 years away.

There have been so many important figures at Newcastle in recent times, helping them achieve this success, with Howe doing a superb job as manager, not to mention recruiting the right players.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes are just a few of the additions who have made a huge impact for the Magpies, not only bringing undeniable quality to the team, but also a lot of fight. Others such as Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak are also worthy of a mention, and it is hoped that new summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento will also have a big impact.

A worrying exit rumour has now emerged regarding one influential individual, in what would be a major blow for Newcastle.

Which key figure could leave Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that he can envisage a scenario where Howe becomes England's next manager after Gareth Southgate:

"Yeah, I think Eddie Howe will be a contender to replace Gareth Southgate, whether or not he's Newcastle manager. I mean, we'll imagine for the time being, he is still Newcastle manager at the end of the season, and I think there's little doubt that his personality and what he's achieved so far, would make him a good fit to replace Southgate.

"But there is also the potential that if Newcastle did go through a really bad period, that Eddie Howe did lose his job this season, but even in that worst case scenario, I think probably even more so actually, he would be a shoo-in to actually go in and replace Gareth Southgate, if he does step down at the end of the Euros.

"I think that everything about Howe, the way that he talks, his demeanour, the way he treats footballers the way he can just talk to people one on one and bring through young talent, makes him pretty much the most obvious target in my eyes to actually replace Southgate."

Losing Howe would be a significant setback, considering the job he has done, and while this season hasn't necessarily got off to a perfect start, he has more than enough credit in the bank to suggest that he is still very much the right man for the job.

The lure of becoming England manager may well be huge, however, and if Southgate does depart after Euro 2024, the Newcastle boss could find it difficult to turn down an offer, should one arrive. The hope is that he remains loyal to the Magpies, though, and keeps improving as a manager, with the 45-year-old lauded as "fantastic" by Graham Potter and still seemingly one of the brightest young managers in the English game.