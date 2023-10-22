Newcastle United could decide to make new signings during the January transfer window, and a new update regarding the situation suggests as much.

Newcastle transfer news - Tonali replacement

The Magpies are in scintillating form at the moment, returning from the international break in style with a resounding 4-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson. That being said, Eddie Howe has been rocked by the news of Sandro Tonali's ban for breaching betting rules while still an AC Milan player, with the 23-year-old expected to miss many months through suspension.

It is a massive blow for Newcastle, considering the Italian came in as arguably their most high-profile signing of the summer transfer window, being seen as someone who could take them to that next level with his quality in the middle of the park. Howe's side now have at least two months or so without being able to bring in an ideal replacement for Tonali, should they feel the need to, and it looks as though owners PIF are not messing around when it comes to giving the manager what he wants.

Now, according to a fresh piece of Newcastle transfer news from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, the Magpies want to delve into the market in January, in order to sign a new midfielder. Snapping up someone in that area of the pitch has become "the top priority" for the Magpies, and it is stated that the Tonali news has "forced their hand".

No specific target is mentioned in the report, although Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle is a transfer rumour that appears to have gathered some steam in recent days, with the 27-year-old finding himself constantly out of favour at Manchester City and possibly in need of a different challenge.

It is encouraging to hear that Magpies intend to sign a midfielder once the January window rolls around, with failure to do so something that could derail their season, as they look to impress in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Tonali could prove to be a massive loss at St James' Park, and while the current options without him are still strong - he only came on as a substitute against Palace on Saturday, for example - that extra bit of quality will be required to fill the void left by him. Someone like Phillips could be ideal, considering he will be desperate for minutes away from City ahead of Euro 2024 next summer, and the fact that he is a proven Premier League player, not to mention shining for England in recent years, too.

It is important that Newcastle spend plenty of time assessing who the right man to come in is, rather than making a speedy decision that risks backfiring, and they now have the time to do so. Someone with a similar profile to Tonali makes perfect sense, in terms of bringing box-to-box quality and an ability to link with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Longstaff, so a new addition will be one to watch.