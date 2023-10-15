Newcastle United are believed to be in competition with some high-profile suitors to sign a midfielder who has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne, according to reports.

According to a worrying Newcastle United transfer update, Bruno Guimaraes is said to have a release clause in his new contract at St James' Park that could see Barcelona sign the Brazil international for a fee around the £60 million mark. Despite his incredible consistency at the heart of Eddie Howe's engine room during the Englishman's tenure in the North East, any £60 million departure would mean that the Magpies would only actually benefit from a profit margin of £20 million for his services if he was to swap Tyneside for Catalonia.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Tripper captained England for a period in their 1-0 victory over Australia last Friday and he has spoken about the togetherness and quality he feels is currently present in the Three Lions squad, saying:

"We lost in the Euros final, but the most important thing is we're progressing, we're doing very well. We've got players who can change games, we've got goals from all over the pitch."

"Jude, Madders (James Maddison), obviously Bukayo (Saka), Phil (Foden), they can change games in certain moments. They're still young. Representing England is a big thing but these guys are playing at the top level."

Meanwhile, one recent report of Newcastle transfer news on Corinthians striker Wesley claims that the Magpies are now 'in the picture' to sign the 18-year-old, who is believed to have a release clause of his own amounting to around €100m (£86m) which is set to run for the next four years.

Newcastle United's upcoming fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Crystal Palace (H) St James' Park Champions League Borussia Dortmund (H) St James' Park Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Molineux EFL Cup Manchester United (A) Old Trafford Premier League Arsenal (H) St James' Park

According to a Newcastle transfer update on Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who has the same agent as Nick Pope in the form of CAA Stellar, it is believed that the Magpies are battling with Manchester City to sign the 23-year-old, who has also previously courted interest from Ajax, Feyenoord, Lyon and Inter Milan.

In his time at Krasnodar, Spertsyan has racked up 27 goals and 21 assists in 88 appearances for the Russian outfit, which is a hefty return from the middle of the park (Spertsyan statistics - Transfermarkt)

Former Ajax director Sven Mislintat previously compared Spertsyan to Manchester City star De Bruyne due to his exploits on the field, however, he couldn't get a deal over the line to bring the Armenia international to the Dutch giants due to the complex procedures involved in buying players from Russia at present. Spertsyan has also been called a "generational talent" in the Armenian media.

Therefore, Newcastle could land themselves a gem in the form of Spertsyan, who may add some ingenuity and a keen eye for goal from midfield, making this one to keep an eye on.