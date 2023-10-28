Newcastle United have their fair share of injury problems at the moment, and Sky Sports man Keith Downie has dropped a key update regarding the prognosis of yet another issue.

Newcastle injuries going from bad to worse

Eddie Howe's side return to Premier League action on Saturday evening, making the trip to a Wolves side who are impressing under manager Gary O'Neil.

It has the potential to be a tricky contest for Newcastle, who continue to battle for another top-four finish, but there is no doubt that they have the quality to pick up all three points at Molineux.

That being said, the Magpies have numerous injury problems to contend with at the moment, with a host of key players unavailable. The likes of Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak are among those who are currently sidelined, and there is also the news that Sandro Tonali is banned for the next ten months.

Now, Howe has been dealt another blow in the fitness department, as things go from bad to worse in the treatment room.

Elliot Anderson injured until Christmas

Taking to X, Downie shared news from Howe's press confernece that midfielder Elliot Anderson could be missing for around two months of action, which would take him right up until Christmas:

"Elliot Anderson facing 8 weeks out with a stress fracture in his back. Jacob Murphy — shoulder dislocation. May need an operation, seeing specialist today. Alex Isak - groin injury & getting scan today. Not anticipated to be too bad."

This is a massive blow for Anderson, who has been really finding his feet this season, proving to be a genuinely reliable squad player who has contributed positively a number of times.

Anderson's stats show that he has featured in all nine Premier League matches to date in 2023/24, registering one assist in that time, and the 20-year-old has also enjoyed an 83.2% pass completion rate.

Former Newcastle chief scout Graham Carr has waxed lyrical over the youngster in the past, comparing him to past greats and saying:

"You can go out and sign as many young players as you want, you will be doing well to get any better than Elliot Anderson. He receives the ball like Peter Beardsley. He kills it and moves it all in one motion. That is a gift. He’s the best young player I have seen in a long time.

"Newcastle haven’t produced anyone like him, in terms of his technical gifts, probably all the way back to Gazza. He plays with a swagger. Every time he got the ball you knew something was going to happen. He always wants to dribble and moves off quickly. He knows he’s good, but there’s no harm in that."

Elliot Anderson's key career appearances Total Newcastle 41 Premier League 32 Scotland Under-21s 1

This highlights what a big loss Anderson could be for Newcastle over the next few months, at a point when he was really maturing as a player, but on the plus side, the Magpies have a special talent in their ranks who could be a huge part of the club's future.