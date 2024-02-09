A significant update has emerged regarding the future of a "fantastic" Newcastle United player, with a big twist taking place over him staying or leaving this summer.

In many ways, Magpies supporters may be relieved when this season eventually comes to an end, with the campaign proving to be a taxing one for Eddie Howe and his players. There is still time to end on a positive note, however, looking to finish in the European places in the Premier League, as well as go all the way in the FA Cup.

Injuries have hurt Newcastle badly throughout the season, and new faces could be required during the summer transfer window - exciting Turkish teenager Can Uzun has been linked with a move - but it is also important that the club address the contract situation of a number of players.

The likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett are all out of contract at St James' Park at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen how many of those individuals will be offered extensions.

Meanwhile, key figures such as Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff will all see their Newcastle deals run out in the summer of 2025, meaning time is ticking away with regard to retaining their services. Now, a key update has dropped regarding the future of one of the Magpies heroes in question.

Emil Krafth set to sign Newcastle deal

According to an update from Fotboll Direkt [via Sport Witness], Krafth is set to sign a new deal at Newcastle, coming as an undoubted surprise.

An extension is expected to be agreed "shortly", with his stance "changing dramatically". It had been widely expected that he would leave in the summer, with a January move away even "seriously considered".

This is good news for Newcastle, in terms of squad depth, with Krafth someone who has been a reliable player since arriving from Amiens back in 2019. Sadly, injuries have hampered him of late, limiting him to just five Premier League appearances totalling 83 minutes this season, but he is back fit again, and Howe has lauded him recently, saying:

"Emil has never let me down. He has come back from a long-term injury and it was a very tough one. It was that type of injury that caused him to be isolated a lot. He's worked with the medical team, but he's the type to always do his job. He is very diligent, and is now back. He has looked really good physically.

"After a tough injury there are always question marks. His strength and speed are obvious, and I have been very happy with his efforts, he has been fantastic."

This all suggests that Newcastle and Howe see Krafth as apart of their plans moving forward, albeit not necessarily a key starter in the defence, and he may still have enough in the tank to warrant a new deal that lasts multiple years.