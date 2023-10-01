Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on the situation of a player in the Premier League, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren't the only club hoping to secure his services.

What's the latest transfer news at Newcastle?

At St. James’ Park, PIF and Eddie Howe reportedly held talks regarding a move for Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz over the summer, and they have since also made an enquiry to discover what the conditions of a deal would look like for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot in January.

The Magpies have also been working on new in-house contracts for Bruno Guimaraes, with his fresh terms set to be announced imminently, as well as entering talks with Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, who are both hoping to extend their stays.

Back in August, Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe was the subject of a loan approach from the northeast outfit, and whilst Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t want to entertain an exit before the summer deadline, the attacking midfielder’s situation is still yet to improve.

The England youth international has made zero starts in the top-flight so far this season (prior to the game vs Bournemouth), and the fact that the 23-year-old remains out of favour has alerted his former admirers that there could be a deal up for grabs in 2024.

Are Newcastle signing Emile Smith Rowe?

According to 90min, Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion are both "monitoring the situation" of Smith Rowe, whilst Aston Villa also "remain interested" having tried to secure his services before September 1st.

Arsenal's academy graduate "would consider leaving" at the start of the new year should his game time in the capital not improve in order to try and force his way into Gareth Southgate's senior plans ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament.

The Gunners may only be willing to let their product leave on loan for the second half of the season, but this depends on if interested clubs were to meet the currently unknown asking price that they are likely to set.

What is the market value of Emile Smith Rowe?

According to Transfermarkt, Smith Rowe’s current market value is €35m (£30m), and whilst he’s not had the chance to prove his worth this season, he has shown what he’s capable of in the past having been dubbed “Hale End’s Finest” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

The Croydon-born talent, who pockets £40k-per-week, has posted 63 contributions (41 goals and 22 assists) in 177 appearances across various levels since the start of his career, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, where he also possesses strong link-up play having recorded a 91.3% pass success rate last season in the Premier League.

Sponsored by Nike, Smith Rowe, who has the versatility to operate in six different positions over the pitch, including four roles in the midfield and two in attack, has previously earned three victories when playing against the Magpies, so if he’s capable of performing for the opposition, imagine what he’d be capable of on the home side at St. James’ Park.