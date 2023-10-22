Newcastle United have been linked with an exciting move for an "extraordinary" Premier League ace, and one pundit is fully behind the idea of it happening.

Newcastle transfer news...

The Magpies signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan during the summer transfer window, in what looked like an excellent piece of business, although news of his imminent betting ban is a major blow for Eddie Howe. The likes of Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes also arrived at St James' Park, though, and more new signings are expected soon, with incomings being looked at ahead of January.

One story that has emerged is an Emile Smith Rowe to Newcastle rumour, with the Magpies seeing the Arsenal man as a shrewd investment sooner rather than later. Recent reports have even claimed that talks internally at St James' have even taken place regarding the move. The 23-year-old has found playing time hard to come by at the Emirates this season, with players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all seen as superior options from the start.

Newcastle's talks with Smith Rowe

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham and Scotland defender Alan Hutton reacts to the news of talks over Smith Rowe to Newcastle, saying he could be a great signing by the Magpies:

“I think he is a top talent, there is no getting away from that. He has showed it at Arsenal so it has really been a shame the injuries. He has had to fight to get back in and Arsenal have done really well without him.

"I think Newcastle, and if you look at the likes of players they have signed, they give young talented players an opportunity. Could he fit into that? Of course he could, I can see it happening.

"It is going to be down to him. Does he see his future at Arsenal? Does he want to force his way back in? Or does he want to look for a fresh challenge? Newcastle is a good prospect moving forward, they are going in the right direction and he might want to be part of that."

Smith Rowe could be a perfect fit for Newcastle, at a time when he will be desperate for more minutes, as things threaten to go a little stale for him at Arsenal. Granted, there is no guarantee that the Englishman would simply walk into Howe's starting lineup, even with Tonali not around for a significant amount of time, but he may see it as an opportunity to play more, not to mention it being an exciting new challenge at a club on the rise.

Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal Total Appearances 103 Goals 18 Assists 11

Smith Rowe's stats for Arsenal are good for a young player still maturing all the time, with 29 goal contributions (18 goals and 11 assists) coming his way in 103 appearances, and he has also been lauded as an "extraordinary" player by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the past. Whether the Gunners are willing to sell a prized homegrown asset remains to be seen, but if his lack of starts continue, a move away is best for his development.