Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has identified an exciting potential addition in January as he looks to bolster his squad, according to reports.

As per Sky Sports News, Newcastle United summer signing Sandro Tonali has been involved in an investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office regarding a betting probe. Tonali was questioned by the organisation alongside international teammate Nicolo Zaniolo before both players were allowed to return home, and it is now confirmed that neither will participate in Italy's double-header against Malta and England.

Bolavip Brazil, via Sport Witness, have also delivered an intriguing Newcastle United transfer update involving Corinthians attacker Wesley Gassova, who is reportedly someone who has been earmarked as a target in the North East.

The report states that Gassova has a €100m release clause inserted into his contract at Corinthians; however, the Magpies have no intention of paying such a fee and wouldn't need to in any given scenario.

GOAL Brazil meanwhile have claimed that Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes now has the third-highest salary in the Premier League after Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah following his decision to commit his future to the Magpies for another five years.

Conflicting reports have suggested otherwise; nevertheless, Guimaraes has emerged as a huge fan favourite at St James' Park and is understood to have a release clause in the region of £100 million in his latest contract agreement.

Newcastle United will use the international break for some respite and to put in some hard yards on the training pitches before the Magpies return to action against Crystal Palace at home on October 21st.

Newcastle United summer signings Player Fee Previous club Yankuba Minteh Undisclosed Odense Boldklub Sandro Tonali £55 million AC Milan Tino Livramento £32 million Southampton Harvey Barnes £39 million Leicester City Lewis Hall Loan Chelsea All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Newcastle United transfer news - Emile Smith Rowe

According to a Newcastle United transfer update on Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Northern Echo reporter Scott Wilson, PIF Investments are set to meet to discuss potential targets ahead of January and the England international has emerged as someone who the Magpies could look to pursue in the New Year.

Newcastle United boss Howe will be present in discussions and his input, alongside others chairing the conversation, will help to provide a definitive answer to the sort of transfer budget the 45-year-old will have to alter his squad mid-season.

Smith Rowe, who has been labelled "special" by pundit Jamie Carragher, has featured 102 times for boyhood club Arsenal across his senior career, registering 11 goals and 18 assists in the process (Smith Rowe statistics - Transfermarkt).

Injuries have prevented his opportunities to make more of an impact at the Emirates Stadium despite his obvious talent; however, he is now back fit and firing following a long-standing issue with his groin, as per Sky Sports.

With his openings now limited even more at Arsenal due to the arrival of Kai Havertz in the summer, resurrecting his career in the North East could be an appealing thought for the 23-year-old.