As solid as Newcastle United have been this season, with their latest victory over Manchester United in the Premier League another highlight, they have been caught out at times for their lack of squad depth. The injuries have continued to pile up, including Nick Pope's most recent long-term blow to hand Eddie Howe yet another headache in an attempt to balance both domestic and European action.

As things stand, the Magpies are on course to finish outside of the top four in what could reflect badly on their summer transfer window. Keen to avoid a similar mistake next season, PIF are reportedly already eyeing up reinforcements, including one particular star defender.

Newcastle transfer news

At the time, the Magpies' summer business seemed good enough to get the job done. Ever since, however, that has not proved to be the case. Sandro Tonali is at the beginning of a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, whilst Harvey Barnes has struggled with injuries, leaving Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to carry the torch for summer arrivals who are impressing. Having suffered several injuries to force Dan Burn out of position and into centre-back, before he was sidelined, it's clear that the Magpies need defensive reinforcements. And they could get exactly that in the form of one star player next summer.

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Jean-Clair Todibo next summer alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea. The deal will not be cheap, however, with Nice reportedly starting their price at €50m (£42m) and demanding more from there.

It doesn't seem as though the hefty fee will put the English clubs off, with both Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly ready to meet Nice's demands if Todibo is still at the club in the summer transfer window.

Todibo has the "quality" that Newcastle need

A former Barcelona defender who is now impressing in Ligue 1, Todibo is the type of player that Newcastle should be targeting if they want to qualify for the Champions League for a second time under Howe. Todibo's stats show that he is more than capable of going stride for stride with the current backline at St James' Park too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Jean-Clair Todibo 10 56 12 16 Sven Botman 0 9 5 4 Fabian Schar 8 51 13 13 Jamaal Lascelles 5 24 5 3

Given the numbers, it's clear that Tobido may not just come in as cover at Newcastle, but he'd be entering with a challenge for either Botman or Schar when it comes to keeping their place. It's no surprise that Nice manager Francesco Farioli was keen to sing the defender's praises amid links with a move away in the summer, saying:

“These rumours have existed since the start, so we’ve developed antibodies against them – be it the team or myself. There are a few days left – we’ll see. There is a chance that he stays, and I would be happy because he’s a quality player and he would be very hard to replace. I hope the rumours stay rumours."