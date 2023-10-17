Newcastle United are close to agreeing fresh terms with another one of their senior squad members, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Bruno Guimaraes and most recently Dan Burn have already both committed their long-term futures to the northeast outfit, and with those two deals having been completed, PIF chiefs have now begun working on another pair of first-team stars.

The Magpies have reportedly entered discussions with Joelinton and Sean Longstaff as they look to retain the services of their midfield duo, but they aren’t the only ones who are set to be rewarded for their outstanding efforts in recent seasons.

Back in 2018, Fabian Schar first joined the club from Deportivo De La Coruna, and during his five years with the black and white stripes, he’s made a total of 152 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Schar statistics).

However, Switzerland’s international will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign (Newcastle contracts), so it’s vital that PIF and Eddie Howe make a decision on whether they want to keep their centre-back in the Premier League or cash in, and it would appear that they have done just that.

Fabian Schar contract news

Taking to X, Scott Wilson shared a contract update on Fabian Schar and confirmed that Newcastle are in negotiations with the 31-year-old over an improved deal.

He wrote: “Having confirmed new deals for both Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn in the last fortnight, #NUFC are close to another contract breakthrough with Swiss centre-half Fabian Schar…”.

Expanding in his column for The Northern Echo, the reporter claims that the two parties are “close” to reaching an agreement, with talks over fresh terms being at an “advanced stage”.

Schar has been an absolute revelation since first putting pen to paper and he’s been able to continue his impressive form into the new season, so a new long-term contract would be nothing less than he deserves.

Fabian Schar's Style Of Play Likes to play long balls Indirect set-piece threat Plays the ball off the ground often (Data via WhoScored)

Standing at 6 foot 2, Howe’s colossus is currently averaging 3.4 clearances and 1.6 aerial wins per top-flight game (WhoScored - Schar statistics), highlighting how “solid” he is at the heart of the backline, as described by journalist Josh Bunting.

Sponsored by Puma, the defender is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 17 contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 152 first-team outings, showing that he can use his height to pose a threat when it comes to set pieces as well as picking out the ocassional screamer.

Therefore, PIF keeping their £40k-per-week earner (Newcastle salaries) in the building is definitely a no-brainer of a decision to make, so this will be one to keep a close eye on in the weeks ahead with an agreement likely to be finalised at St. James' Park.