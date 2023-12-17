Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Eddie Howe's future at Newcastle United, amid reports that he is under pressure to keep his job.

Eddie Howe under pressure

The Magpies made a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, with a 3-0 victory coming their way at home to Fulham in the Premier League. It has been a tough week for the club, however, with their exit from the Champions League hugely disappointing, especially as they went out of Europe completely, not even dropping into the Europa League.

There have been rumours suggesting that Howe is under pressure to keep his job at St James' Park, with owners PIF not promising him that he will still be in charge next season. In fact, Jose Mourinho has even been talked up as a potential successor to the Englishman at Newcastle, suggesting that a change could be possible in 2024.

Howe may know that his job should remain safe as long as he gets good results and gradually guides his team up the Premier League table, though, with domestic cup glory also something that could do wonders for him.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano dropped a key update over Howe's future as Newcastle boss, saying his job is safe currently, and he hasn't heard anything different, with the Magpies "very happy" regarding the Englishman.

"I am not aware of any plans to part ways with Howe. I can say for sure the club are very happy with their manager. Everybody is pulling in the same direction and working toward the same goal. I have not heard any suggestions that Howe will be told to leave Newcastle United.”

It is only right that Howe shouldn't find himself in any danger of losing his job at the moment, considering the impact he has made at Newcastle since coming in, guiding them back into the Champions League and playing some excellent football along the way.

While some results and performances have not been up to scratch this season, the injuries that the Magpies have suffered has played a huge role in their struggles. Any manager would find it difficult to be consistent without so many important players available, with the likes of Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak all missing for significant periods, among others.

Last 10 permanent Newcastle managers Year Eddie Howe 2021-present Steve Bruce 2019-2021 Rafa Benitez 2016-2019 Steve McClaren 2015-2016 Alan Pardew 2010-2014 Joe Kinnear 2008-2009 Kevin Keegan 2008-2008 Sam Allardyce 2007-2008 Graeme Souness 2004-2006 Bobby Robson 1999-2004

With no European football moving forward, meaning longer breaks between games, we could see a different Newcastle in the second half of the season, assuming the injury woes clear up and Howe is able to name a settled starting lineup week in, week out.

Should that happen, it is easy to envisage the Magpies making another top-four push in the league, and if their manager achieves that once again, there surely won't be any talk of him being replaced next summer.