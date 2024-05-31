As Eddie Howe and Newcastle United look to strengthen their squad depth this summer, they've been linked with a fresh face to hand their side an exciting attacking boost in the transfer window.

Newcastle aren't wasting any time this summer. Already, it looks as though Lloyd Kelly is on his way upon the expiry of his current Bournemouth contract, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo could also complete a similar move at the end of his Fulham deal. The two defenders could be just the start of a busy summer for the Magpies, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season.

It's not just their backline that those at St James' Park need to upgrade though, especially if Miguel Almiron does leave in the coming months. The winger hit new heights in the 2022/23 season, but failed to return to such form this season to hand Newcastle a fresh problem going forward.

Now, in search of rediscovering that quality, the Magpies have reportedly turned to a fellow Premier League side and a winger who earns a reported £45k-a-week at his current club.

According to L'Equipe, Newcastle have expressed their interest in Bryan Mbeumo ahead of a potential move to sign the Brentford winger this summer. Mbuemo was a standout in the absence of Ivan Toney for the majority of the campaign until he suffered an untimely injury blow. Nonetheless, it seems as though that form was enough to attract Newcastle, who are also reportedly joined by Liverpool in their interest.

With doubts over the future of Almiron and the winger struggling to replicate the form of last season, Mbeumo could step in to offer Newcastle the ultimate upgrade in the summer transfer window.

"Brilliant" Mbeumo can replace Almiron

Still just 24 years old, Mbeumo is entering his prime, which makes now the perfect time to leave Brentford and complete a big move elsewhere. Whilst the attention has been on Toney's future, it is the Cameroon international who could steal the headlines in deserving fashion this summer to become Newcastle's Almiron replacement.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Bryan Mbeumo Miguel Almiron Goals 9 3 Assists 6 1 Key Passes 32 24 Take-ons Completed 26 23

Those at Newcastle will be hoping to see Mbeumo end his current St James' Park record if he does complete a move, however, given that he's never won there with Brentford in a frustrating run for the winger.

That record aside, however, Mbeumo is a player on the up and one who has been recognised by Brentford boss Thomas Frank in the past, who said via FourFourTwo: "It’s brilliant I must say. He’s been brilliant for us this year in the Premier League. He came back from a minor injury, we knew that he wanted to play ready for Tuesday. And three quality finishes, very composed.”