Newcastle United are getting ready to make an approach for an overseas attacking midfielder next year, but there are also two other clubs who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Who are Newcastle linked with?

In recent days, Sandro Tonali’s agent has claimed that his client has a gambling addiction and the player himself has admitted to placing several bets whilst at his former club AC Milan, so with him facing an extended ban from football, Eddie Howe will need to search for a replacement in the centre of the park.

The Magpies have reportedly plotted out an approach regarding a deal to sign Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, whilst Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, have also been earmarked as possible targets.

However, PIF have additionally been assessing their options overseas and have highlighted Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as another candidate, with the attacking midfielder having made 113 senior appearances during his time in the Bundesliga (Transfermarkt - Wirtz statistics).

The Radio Times named Germany’s international in their top ten best young footballers in the world at just 20 years of age, and the northeast outfit are unsurprisingly keen to secure his services.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), sharing a transfer update on Florian Wirtz, Newcastle, Manchester City and Manchester United are all "in the mix" to sign the talented prospect from Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona are also credited with an interest, but it's stated that they aren't willing to pay their target's price tag which has been set at €85m (£73m), with Xabi Alonso's side hoping to cash in next summer rather than in January.

The English clubs are reportedly set to table "very high proposals" for the talisman, with the trio all remaining "very attentive" to his situation at the BayArena.

Is Florian Wirtz a playmaker?

An attacking midfielder, Wirtz is indeed naturally more of a creator, which is proven by him racking up a remarkable 80 contributions (40 goals and the same number of assists) in 141 appearances since the start of his career, showing how prolific he can be in the final third.

Sponsored by Adidas, Bayer’s ace also currently ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to use his pace to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (FBRef - Wirtz statistics).

Florian Wirtz's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Likes to dribble Plays the ball off the ground often

Additionally, Wirtz, who has been hailed an “elite talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch, including two roles in the centre of the park and everywhere across the frontline, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal for the board to pursue should the opportunity present itself.