Highlights Newcastle United need more depth in their midfield to compete in multiple competitions and stay strong throughout the season.

The club is reportedly interested in signing a midfielder from Corinthians, though they face tough competition from top Premier League and European clubs.

While the player in question is only 17, he may not be an immediate starter, but his potential and the level of interest in him highlight his status as a special prospect for the future.

Newcastle United could do with more depth in their midfield moving forward - and they are reportedly in a battle with Premier League and European rivals for one of their current targets.

Will Newcastle sign another midfielder?

The Magpies have slowly built arguably their most impressive squad of the Premier League era in recent times, with top-quality options littered all over the pitch. It helped them finish fourth in the table last season, ensuring that they returned to the Champions League after 20 years away.

While Eddie Howe's side again look ready for another tilt at the top four despite what has been a tough start to the campaign to date, there is also no doubt that more squad depth is required moving forward, allowing the manager to shuffle his pack across four different competitions.

In midfield, Newcastle are arguably a little light on options, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali leaving a gaping void if they are out of the team. There are good players in there, of course, from Joelinton to Sean Longstaff, but bringing in another face could make the Magpies that little bit more formidable.

Now, it looks as if that could potentially happen - though it may not be easy for them to get their man.

Which midfielder have Newcastle been linked with?

According to IG Esporte [via TEAMtalk], Newcastle are interested in signing Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, and they have reportedly "made an approach" for him.

Chelsea have also been in the conversation to sign the 17-year-old, but it is believed that they are "backing off from the auction" having been "initially scared" by the €30m (£26.1m) valuation of him by Corinthians. Manchester United and Barcelona are also believed to be in the mix, with the latter seeing him as a midfield "jewel".

Moscardo could be a hugely exciting signing by Newcastle if they manage to pip other clubs for his signature, with the calibre of those showing an interest in him highlighting what a special prospect he is.

Granted, the Brazilian wouldn't be coming in as an immediate starter given his age and lack of experience in English football, but Howe could develop him over time and eventually turn him into a key man at St James' Park.

Moscardo has already won one cap for Brazil's Under-23s at just 17 years of age, while 14 appearances for Corinthians are also testament to the progress he is making as a player.

The lure of Barca is always a potential worry for an English club battling to sign players with them, given how many great South American players have represented the club - the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo all stand out in that respect - so it is clearly going to be difficult for Newcastle to snap him up ahead of them - and others, for that matter.

The fact that they are in the conversation to sign such a big talent speaks volumes about how much progress has been made at the club, however, and Moscardo is someone who could continue to build them into the future, acting as a long-term signing with an extremely high ceiling.