Newcastle United have walked away from a deal to sign an exciting new defender, with a fresh report detailing the reason why he’s no longer wanted in the Premier League.

Where are Newcastle in the table?

In the top-flight this season, Eddie Howe’s side have won four, lost three and drawn one of their opening eight fixtures, meaning that they find themselves eighth in the table, and here is how all of those matches have played out so far:

Wins Draws Defeats Aston Villa (5-1) West Ham (2-2) Manchester City (1-0) Brentford (1-0) Liverpool (2-1) Sheffield United (8-0) Brighton (3-1) Burnley (2-0)

The Magpies also haven’t had it easy considering that several players are currently missing through injury, including the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sven Botman, and with the latter’s absence highlighting the lack of options at centre-back, that’s an area that the hierarchy are looking to address in January.

Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio has been a long-term target for the club, with Liverpool and Manchester United also credited with an interest, as per the same outlet, but should any of his three potential suitors decide to pursue a deal, it won't come cheap.

The Portugal international still has another four years remaining on his deal which has a £52m release clause included (Sporting CP contracts), so Ruben Amorim’s side are in a very strong negotiating position, and that’s apparently one of the reasons why the 22-year-old has been removed from the radar in the northeast.

According to Portuguese outlet Radio Renascenca, sharing a transfer update on Goncalo Inacio (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have “edged away” from a move for the colossus in January.

Magpies chiefs believe that their former target has “no evolution”, and therefore, they “refuse to go crazy” over a player that they are not impressed by.

In addition, St. James’ Park chiefs think Sporting’s prized asset is too expensive with the above figure it would take to reach an agreement, so it would appear that this is a deal that is definitely off the cards.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Standing at 6 foot 1, Inacio is currently averaging 2.4 clearances and 1.6 aerial wins per game in Liga Portugal (WhoScored - Inacio statistics). He provides a real physical presence at the heart of Sporting’s backline, and it may have been a mistake for Newcastle to end their pursuit.

The Almada native, who is naturally left-footed, is also capable of contributing to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 19 involvements, 11 goals and eight assists, in 132 senior appearances in his homeland (Transfermarkt - Inacio statistics).

Furthermore, Inacio, who has been dubbed a “leader” by BBC writer Premier League Panel, knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured four trophies during his time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the squad who are already in NE1.