Newcastle United could be set to lose another one of their first-team players to injury, with Eddie Howe delivering an update on the possible extent of the damage sustained.

Who is injured for Newcastle United?

The Magpies currently have Joelinton and Joe Willock out of action and on the sidelines with their own respective injuries, with the former likely to be the quickest to return whilst the latter is targeting a comeback after the international break in October.

Whilst Howe is without two key senior stars, that didn’t stop the rest of his team from gaining a positive result in their most recent fixture having secured an unbelievable 8-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, with eight different squad members getting their name on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane as they absolutely ran riot.

The Magpies, however, did suffer one negative over the weekend because Harvey Barnes was forced off the pitch and replaced by Anthony Gordon after just 12 minutes in what appeared to be a serious problem.

How long is Harvey Barnes out for?

Speaking during his post-match interview following the weekend's 8-0 thumping over Paul Heckingbottom's side, Howe was asked to deliver an update on the fitness of Barnes, and whilst it's too soon to speculate, it sounds like he could be missing for a while.

"It doesn't look too good. I think he has a toe problem. He pushed off and felt something in his toe. Early signs are there's probably an injury there, but we don't know what it is at the moment."

How much does Harvey Barnes earn?

Since moving to Newcastle, Barnes now pockets £80k-per-week, and whilst the left-winger will continue to prove himself under Howe, he’s already shown not only what he’s capable of doing but also that he will certainly earn his salary once he can get fit and firing with a run in the team.

The Wasserman client has already racked up two involvements (one goal and assist) in just seven appearances for the Magpies, and the 25-year-old has received the praise of journalist Josh Bunting, who can’t believe how “composed” he is able to remain in the final third.

The Burnley-born talent is also a versatile operator having been deployed in an outstanding nine different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, but this is another attribute that the boss will have to cope without for however long his star is on the sidelines for.

Luckily for the northeast outfit, Howe has Gordon available to him as his other option on that left-hand side so he doesn't need to worry about not having cover for Barnes, especially with the Everton academy product in such good form. Still, there's no doubt that everyone associated with the club will be hoping that his injury isn't as bad as first feared and that he'll be able to return to the field as soon as possible, with the fixtures coming thick and fast in multiple competitions.