Newcastle United have reportedly moved to hijack a transfer for a "big character" this summer, with Aston Villa already bidding £21.1m for his services.

The Magpies are eyeing up new signings all over the pitch, with the centre of Eddie Howe's defence arguably a key area to bring in reinforcements, amid injury problems there. Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo has emerged as a hugely exciting option, but Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are also believed to be interested in snapping him up.

Elsewhere, a near £30m bid is reportedly being prepared for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who is seen as one of the most exciting young players around currently, having done well at Turf Moor since sealing a permanent move from City last summer. The 21-year-old could come in and provide stern competition for Nick Pope, who found himself injured too often in 2023/24.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has also been touted as a summer target for Newcastle, although the Brazilian did struggle in a loan spell at Liverpool in 2023, making only one appearance and not playing once in the league. He is believed to be available for £17m, however, and wants a return to England.

The Magpies are tussling with Bayern Munich for the signing of Mainz right-sided midfielder Brajan Gruda, too, with the 20-year-old available for £42m in the current transfer window.

Newcastle want to hijack move for Aston Villa target

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are moving to sign Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer, entering the race in the "last few hours". The Magpies are looking to swoop in ahead of Villa, who have already attempted to tempt the former Arsenal youngster with a £21.1m bid.

Guendouzi has the potential to be a really shrewd signing by Newcastle ahead of next season, with the Frenchman an impressive midfielder who has Premier League experience, enjoying 57 outings in the competition in the past, and featuring 82 times for Arsenal in total.

The Lazio man may still only be 25 years of age, but he has been a highly-rated prospect for some time now, with Gary Neville hailing him back in 2020, saying: "Since the moment he came into the team, Guendouzi, he has looked like a big character and a leader.

"He gets on the ball all the time, he shows great courage to play and he’s always demanding from his teammates. He’s not (a squad player). You see him on the pitch, he’s always got his arms stretched, looking over his shoulder. He demands from himself but also others."

This all points towards Guendouzi shining for Newcastle, adding bite and technical ability in the middle of the park - he completed 85.5% of his passes in Serie A last season - and pipping Villa to his signature would make it even sweeter, considering they are direct rivals, with both fighting for European football next season.