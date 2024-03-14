After placing sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave amid links with Manchester United, Newcastle United have turned their attention towards a potential replacement.

Newcastle's next sporting director

Ashworth spent just two years at St James' Park before seemingly being lured away by Manchester United. The Red Devils and Newcastle are now reportedly working on a hefty compensation package, as the Magpies prepare to lose one of the highest-rated sporting directors around.

CEO Darren Eales confirmed the departure of Ashworth, saying via the club's official website: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Without him, PIF must turn elsewhere at a crucial stage of their project, having seen Eddie Howe's side fall away in the current campaign after qualifying for the Champions League last season. Hoping to ensure a swift return to European football next season, Newcastle are reportedly looking to speed up Ashworth's exit before naming his replacement.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have held internal talks over Monaco transfer chief Paul Mitchell, having worked with recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson to act as an agent to reach out to options, with Steve Nickson leading that search. Mitchell is reportedly keen on a Premier League return after previous stints at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now a board member at AS Monaco, Mitchell doesn't have the same gardening leave as Ashworth in what would be a welcomed boost for PIF and Newcastle, should they decide to appoint the 42-year-old. With a busy summer ahead, Newcastle must get their next decision right in the hunt to replace the Old Trafford-bound Ashworth.

Paul Mitchell's best signings

Mitchell's best work arguably came at Southampton, when the Saints enjoyed their best moments in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman. As the Saints' head of scouting, Mitchell played a large role in the recruitment behind that rise, as shown by some of Southampton's best signings from 2012 to 2014.

Paul Mitchell's best signings Year Fee (via Transermarkt) Victor Wanyama 2013/14 €15m (£13m) Dejan Lovren 2013/14 €10m (£9m) Sadio Mane 2014/15 €23m (£20m) Fraser Forster 2014/15 €13m (£11m) Shane Long 2014/15 €15m (£13m)

At a time when Newcastle need to get their summer recruitment right after failing in that department last summer, Mitchell has a proven track record of finding top players for bargain prices. And as the Magpies look to stay in line with Financial Fair Play rules, bargains will be the name of a game that their top target has become an expert at.

Replacing someone of Ashworth's expertise is no easy task, and that will become apparent in the coming months for PIF, but Mitchell isn't exactly an inexperienced man, himself. With Monaco, Southampton, Spurs and RB Leipzig under his belt, the role at St James' Park would simply be the latest impressive string to his bow.