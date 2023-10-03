Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and now a new update has emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Do Newcastle want to sign Ivan Toney?

The Magpies have built a formidable squad these days - arguably their best of the Premier League era - with real quality and depth all over the pitch. In attack, both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson represent excellent options in the final third, with the pair providing consistent end product, and dovetailing well with one another.

That doesn't mean that Newcastle won't always be eyeing up potential new signings, however, and they have been linked with a move for Toney recently, even though the Brentford ace is currently banned until January for betting breaches.

Now, a new update has dropped over their attempts to possibly re-sign the 27-year-old - one that has seen a twist emerge in the saga.

What's the latest on Newcastle's move for Ivan Toney?

According to a fresh update from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Newcastle no longer consider Toney an option to sign in January, but are looking to bring in a younger alternative:

"Brentford star Ivan Toney does not fit the profile of striker Newcastle United will target in January, sources have told Football Insider. The Magpies have become the latest side to be linked with a potential move for the 27-year-old ahead of the winter window.

"It is believed a number of other Premier League sides are also ready to swoop for Toney. Brentford value the banned striker at close to £100million as speculation over his future ramps up.

"However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Newcastle will pursue a younger striker signing in the January window. It is believed they are keen to bring a less polished option to St James’ Park with the potential to learn and grow under Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson by playing a supporting role."

Toney is an excellent player who has thrived in the Premier League since making the jump up from the Championship, scoring 32 goals in 68 appearances in the competition, not to mention being hailed as "remarkable" by Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

For that reason, he could have been a really strong signing by Newcastle, coming in as a proven option in and around the peak of his powers, but there does also seem to be some sense in their decision not to sign him.

For starters, Toney may be rusty upon his return in January, taking more time to settle than another signings, and he does turn 28 next March, suggesting that he wouldn't be a long-term addition. For the money that would have to be spent on acquiring his services, that could be an expensive risk.

It is paramount that Newcastle don't only focus on players who can come in and hit the ground running immediately, and also look at the long-term picture and sign individuals who are in their early to mid 20s. It looks as though they are doing just that, and it will be intriguing to see who they potentially look to snap up in the next transfer window.