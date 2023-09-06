Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is wanted by a big club in Saudi Arabia, and a new report has revealed the club’s stance on sanctioning an exit before Thursday.

Is Lascelles still Newcastle captain?

Despite only being handed four starts last season in the Premier League, Eddie Howe has confirmed that the centre-back remains his captain due to him still being able to have a positive impact in the dressing room, but there’s a chance that he could be on move in the coming days having fallen significantly out of favour.

At St. James’ Park, England’s former youth international will be out of contract in less than a year, meaning that now is the ideal opportunity for club chiefs to cash in should they not want to lose a prized asset for free, and he’s already been attracting interest from overseas, specifically from the Turkish Super Lig.

Back in August, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth delivered an update on the 29-year-old’s future, stating: "Besiktas have strong interest in Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles & expected to make formal approach. Lascelles happy at Newcastle but thought to be open as he wants more game time.”

Is Lascelles leaving Newcastle now?

According to TEAMtalk, Lascelles “is a target” for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who want to sign the northeast skipper before their transfer deadline which closes at 10pm UK time on Thursday.

Newcastle’s veteran is “on their wanted list”, and whilst he’s enjoying his time on Tyneside, he “could be tempted” to depart.

Marcel Keizer’s side are “ready to test” the club’s resolve as they are considering tabling an opening offer, though it “remains to be seen” whether the hierarchy would allow him to depart given their lack of options at the back.

Should PIF let Lascelles leave?

Even though Lascelles has fallen low down in the pecking order at Newcastle, Howe has said that he remains a fantastic “leader” and he’s a great character to have in the building, so the boss should do everything he can to retain his services beyond Thursday.

PIF’s £40k-per-week earner was averaging 1.9 clearances per top-flight game last season, alongside recording an 84.9% pass success rate, via WhoScored, which shows his desire to get stuck in and his calmness and composure on the ball, though he’s also capable of getting involved with efforts in the final third.

The Unique Sports Group client has posted 18 senior contributions (14 goals and four assists) since putting pen to paper in the northeast, highlighting the threat he provides with his height when it comes to set pieces at the opposite end of the pitch.

The 6 foot 2 colossus, who has the versatility to operate at left-back and right-back alongside his usual role, was even previously named the club’s Player of the Year back in the 2017/18 campaign, displaying how much he’s appreciated by his fellow teammates and supporters, so it would be a huge blow to lose him after nine years of service without even the time to find a replacement.