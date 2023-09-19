Newcastle United could make a surprise swoop for a British attacker in 2024, and a reliable journalist has revealed that he's already playing in the Premier League.

Who have Newcastle signed recently?

Over the summer, PIF and Eddie Howe were busy bolstering their ranks with five fresh faces in the form of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh and Lewis Hall who is the only one to join on loan, and there were also plenty of departures.

With regards to outgoings, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow were the three permanent exits, whilst the club also sanctioned temporary switches for the likes of Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden, as per Transfermarkt.

The St. James’ Park outfit will already be assessing their options ahead of the next window and one player that they could set their sights on is West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, who after establishing himself as David Moyes’ top-performing offensive player so far this season, via WhoScored, has caught the eye of the hierarchy.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have earmarked the right-winger as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah should he eventually leave for Saudi Arabia, and if the following update is to be believed, Jurgen Klopp could face competition for the 26-year-old.

Are Newcastle signing Jarrod Bowen?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs claimed that Newcastle could make a move for Bowen next year, but made it clear that he won't come cheap, alongside the fact that they aren't alone in their pursuit. He said:

"Let's see whether the Liverpool links develop. I think the only thing Liverpool will look at as far as Bowen, in a year's time, is just the fact that he will be 27 years of age, and by next summer, he will actually be pushing pretty close to 28, because he's born in December. So, he'll turn 27 in only a few months, and by the time we get to next summer, if you sign him in August, you've got a 28-year-old.

"So, given the money that West Ham would want for Bowen, and given the profile of the player age wise, that might be a negative working against him in some ways. So I think it's too early to be making definitive connections between Liverpool and Bowen.

"But one thing's for sure, he's one to watch next summer in 2024, because there will be plenty of clubs with Champions League football that take a very close look at the player. I think Newcastle is perhaps another club to keep an eye on as well in 12 months time."

How many goals has Jarrod Bowen scored for West Ham?

Since putting pen to paper at West Ham, Bowen has racked up 75 contributions (43 goals and 32 assists) in 163 appearances which has seen him dubbed "unbelievable" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, so should he put pen to paper in the future, it would be a huge coup for Newcastle.

The England international, who earns £60k-per-week, has also recorded 13 shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to hit the back of the net, even if the ball doesn’t always manage to do so.

The Irons’ left-footed ace, who has the versatility to operate in seven various positions over the pitch, additionally has a great record when visiting the northeast having made three assists against the Magpies, so if he can achieve this when part of the away side, imagine what he’d be capable of wearing a black and white striped shirt.