Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Valencia star Javi Guerra in recent weeks, and a reliable journalist has now shared the chances of him moving to the Premier League in January.

Who is Javi Guerra?

Guerra is naturally a central midfielder who has plied his trade at the Mestalla Stadium since his childhood days having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team, and it’s fair to say he’s impressed in the senior fold.

Spain’s youth international has firmly established himself as Ruben Baraja’s second best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Valencia statistics), so despite still having another four years remaining on his contract, he’s caught the eye at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are reportedly one of the clubs to have been monitoring the 20-year-old since the start of the new term, but the same outlet state that his side are relaxed about their stance considering that he has a €100m (£86m) release clause included in his deal.

The La Liga outfit’s sporting director, Miguel Angel Corona, has even since warned his admirers that he’s not for sale, and whilst there will no doubt be a temptation to test his resolve, PIF and Eddie Howe don’t seem too convinced at this moment in time.

Javi Guerra's Style Of Play Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Indirect set-piece threat Likes to tackle (Via WhoScored)

Are Newcastle signing Javi Guerra?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Newcastle could well be scouting Guerra alongside Manchester United, but right now, they are not considering an approach in January. He said:

"Javi Guerra – A report yesterday linked this promising Valencia youngster with Manchester United and Newcastle, but as far as I’m aware there is nothing concrete.

"Valencia consider him key player for present and future so not something concrete at this stage. More than five top clubs are scouting him but nothing else yet. For sure, he’s an excellent talent with top potential, so one to watch for the future."

How good is Javi Guerra?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Guerra is an “orchestrator” for the way he dictates the game from the centre of the park, and considering the instrumental impact he makes in the final third, Newcastle securing his services next year would be a massive coup for the outfit in the northeast.

The Gilet native, who is sponsored by Adidas, has seven contributions (five goals and two assists) to his name in 45 appearances since the start of his career, but even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he still poses a constant threat to the opposition’s defence.

Guerra ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker and take aim, as he’s also recorded ten shots so far this season, which is the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the opportunity present itself in January.