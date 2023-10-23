Newcastle United are believed to have found their No.1 target for when the January transfer window opens, according to a new update.

Newcastle linked with Phillips and Smith Rowe

The Magpies continued their impressive form with a blistering 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with things going superbly for them at the moment. Away from the on-pitch action, Newcastle also continue to be linked with a move for some top-quality players, as Eddie Howe potentially looks to improve his options in January.

English pair Kalvin Phillips and Emile Smith Rowe, of Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, are both seen as options, with the pair struggling for regular minutes at their clubs currently.

While Newcastle's squad is clearly as strong it has been in recent memory, with great options from back to front, having even more depth can only be a good thing come January, at a time when Howe will hope that his side are still fighting on all fronts, whether it be in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup or EFL Cup.

While Phillips and Smith Rowe both represent exciting midfield targets, a fresh update claims that a player in a different position is the priority option right now.

Newcastle transfer news: Joachim Andersen

A report in The Sunday People, via Geordie Boot Boys, delivered a transfer update on Joachim Andersen, with the Magpies apparently now viewing the Palace centre-back as their No.1 January target.

They attempted to snap up the Dane in the summer, but failed to prise him away from Selhurst Park, and won't be perturbed by that, looking set to return for him after Christmas - they will have to pay a lot more than the £17m Palace paid Lyon for his services, though.

Andersen could be just what Newcastle are looking for in January, especially with key man Sven Botman suffering from injury problems of late. It will add much-needed depth at the back, with the Denmark international such an imperious star for Palace.

A dominant aerial presence who is also classy in possession, Andersen's statistics speak volumes about his ability on and off the ball, with 2.9 aerial duel wins per game coming his way in the Premier League this season, as well as an 88.8% pass completion rate for Denmark in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Joachim Andersen strengths Joachim Andersen weaknesses Aerial duels Discipline Passing Pace Concentration One v one tackling

The 27-year-old has been lauded by former City and England defender Micah Richards in the past, too, with the Sky Sports pundit saying of him after a win over Brentford:

"[Joachim] Andersen, he has been brilliant again this season. He always organises from the back. You have got [Ivan] Toney and [Yoane] Wissa, two physical guys, and he dealt with them really well."

The fact that Andersen now knows the Premier League inside out is an added bonus, meaning he shouldn't take time to settle, and he would add real competition for Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, not to mention alleviating the issue of Botman potentially being unavailable at times.